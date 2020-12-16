Hi animation addicts! We hope you are doing well during this holiday season. This is just a quick note to remind you to watch the new animated film from director Tomm Moore called Wolfwalkers. This film is available on Apple Plus and it may be the most stunning film to come out of Cartoon Saloon yet. If you enjoy films like Secret of the Kells and Song of the Sea you will love Wolfwalkers. Here is a summary from their website:

In a time of superstition and magic, a young apprentice hunter, Robyn Goodfellowe, journeys to Ireland with her father to wipe out the last wolf pack. While exploring the forbidden lands outside the city walls, Robyn befriends a free-spirited girl, Mebh, a member of a mysterious tribe rumored to have the ability to transform into wolves by night. As they search for Mebh’s missing mother, Robyn uncovers a secret that draws her further into the enchanted world of the WOLFWALKERS and risks turning into the very thing her father is tasked to destroy. WOLFWALKERS

The film is full of stunning animation, beautiful music and an important message of family, friendship and loyalty. I absolutely adored it!

Right now you can sign up for a free live Q&A with Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart over at the New York International Children’s Film Festival. They are even doing some random giveaways. So, keep an eye out on their site and social media for more information.

Enjoy Wolfwalkers and let us know if you get to see it and what do you think? Tell us in the comments section below or on twitter.

Happy movie watching!