Animation Magazine recently reported that Lucan Studio has dropped a trailer for its latest project, Isaura, an upcoming environmentally themed animated series. Check out the trailer!

Isaura is a resilient and resourceful young girl living in a coastal village in Mozambique. After risking her own life to save a turtle, she is rewarded with a powerful and ancient talisman that allows her to breathe underwater and communicate with turtles.‍ As bearer of the talisman, she becomes a guardian of the ocean and all the animals living in it. She is not alone however, as she is joined by her trusty, turtle companion Couro.‍ On her journey Isaura discovers that others have been trusted with similar talisman all around the world, but some will use their incredible power… for evil. Lucan

[STASH Media]

Based in Cape Town, South Africa, co-creators Andrew McNally and Clayton Koski have created an original story that incorporates the folklore and cultures of the eastern and southern coastal regions in Africa with modern issues like climate change and conservation. Their goal is to present a young African protagonist whose journey to protect nature inspires young viewers to make a positive change.

“…kids are seriously affected by climate change because they’re going to be inheriting the world. And many of them are rising up and saying something about it. And another thing that is inherently affected by this is Africa, and Africa is often forgotten in this conversation. And this is one way of putting it out there that, no, Africa is a huge part of this conversation. It’s an extremely important part of this conversation and we need to highlight it.” Clayton Koski

The trailer showcases some stunning animation, created by combining 3D environments with hand-drawn animation. In an interview with CBR, the creators “made a very conscious decision to go with a very textured look and approach to it [visuals], but then go traditional with the characters.”

There is no release date yet. The show is still in development with 13 episodes planned, each 22 minutes long.

Interested in Isaura? Let us know in the comments!