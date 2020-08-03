Don Hertzfeld’s World of Tomorrow series is back with a brand new chapter! The teaser trailer for The Absent Destinations of David Prime just dropped on YouTube! Check it out!

I have been a huge fan of the World of Tomorrow series since I reviewed the first short for our 2016 Oscar nominations series, and I am so excited to see we’re getting a new installment in the series! We don’t get much from this trailer, other than a shot of a lone man in space, and the voice of Emily, the main character from the previous two shorts, but coupled with the title, it’s enough to get me excited. Though, just the fact that there’s another short coming is enough to get me excited either way.

The titular David Prime here is likely the character referenced in episode one, the man who, like Emily, had several clones, one of which was on display in a museum, as well as one who was married to one of Emily’s clones. I know that sounds a bit convoluted, but one thing you can’t expect from these shorts is for anything to be simple or straightforward.

Even though I haven’t loved all of Don Hertzfeld’s work, his surreal animation style just works so well for science fiction, and I’ve loved both of the previous World of Tomorrow shorts. Whenever this film drops, I have high hopes for more surreal art and ideas, coupled with heart and humor.

What did you think of this teaser?

Have you seen any of Don Hertzfeld’s other work?