Mason’s back as we discuss this cult classic and arguably one of the best Batman films of all time, Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (1993). Get cushy in your Batcave for this Batman: Mask of the Phantasm podcast in episode 186 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm Podcast

Highlights

Mason’s back!

Who is #MyBatman?

Main discussion: Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (1993)

Other animated films released in 1993

What makes this a cult classic?

The fog is part of the Phantasm’s character

Mason’s idea for a spin-off movie: Batman: Alfred’s Day Off

Do we like when they give the Joker a backstory?

The Instagram-worthy proposal with bats

We rate it!

Mason reads 5-star reviews!

