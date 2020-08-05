Mason’s back as we discuss this cult classic and arguably one of the best Batman films of all time, Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (1993). Get cushy in your Batcave for this Batman: Mask of the Phantasm podcast in episode 186 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.
Batman: Mask of the Phantasm Podcast
Highlights
- Mason’s back!
- Who is #MyBatman?
- Main discussion: Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (1993)
- Other animated films released in 1993
- What makes this a cult classic?
- The fog is part of the Phantasm’s character
- Mason’s idea for a spin-off movie: Batman: Alfred’s Day Off
- Do we like when they give the Joker a backstory?
- The Instagram-worthy proposal with bats
- We rate it!
- Mason reads 5-star reviews!
Links Mentioned
- Mason’s 100 animated voices video
