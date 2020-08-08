Travel back to Jurassic World where trouble and hungry dinosaurs always seem to await you! Netflix recently dropped a teaser trailer for Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. Check it out!

Six teens attending an adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar must band together to survive when dinosaurs wreak havoc on the island. Netflix

Executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow, Frank Marshall, and Lane Leuras, the new show from Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation features the voice cast of Paul-Mikél Williams (Westworld), Jenna Ortega (Elena of Avalor), Ryan Potter (Big Hero 6, Where’s Waldo?), Raini Rodriguez (When Marnie Was There), Sean Giambrone (Solar Opposite, Harley Quinn), and Kausar Mohammed (Silicon Valley).

With eight episodes, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous will premiere on Netflix on September 18, 2020.

Ready to rough it out with the dinosaurs again?

Source via Variety