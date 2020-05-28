The highly anticipated HBO Max has finally launched in North America and boasts an embarrassment of animation riches. The WarnerMedia-owned streaming service offers everything from Looney Tunes, Hanna-Barbera classics like Scooby Doo, and Cartoon Network hits like Adventure Time and Steven Universe. But it doesn’t stop there—here’s what you can expect when you subscribe to HBO Max.

Warner Bros. Animation

Elmer and Bugs in Looney Tunes Cartoons.

The Warner Brothers’ animated catalog dates back to the 1930s and 40s, which ushered in a series of theatrical cartoons starring the likes of Porky Pig, Daffy Duck, and Bugs Bunny—collectively known as the Looney Tunes. Since their inception, the Looney Tunes have seen dozens of television shows and theatrical movies bearing their name. Most of such content can be found on HBO Max. Most notably, however, one of HBO Max’s premiere titles is Looney Tunes Cartoons, a new series of shorts produced and animated in the style of the originals.

Outside of the Looney Tunes, Warner Bros. Animation has other properties like The Iron Giant and The LEGO Movie. They are also responsible for the massive DC Animated Universe, who release direct-to-video movies starring Batman, Superman and the like on a yearly basis.

Hanna-Barbera

The Hanna-Barbera cast of characters, as they will appear in Jellystone!

The catalog of Hanna-Barbera Productions is extensive. The studio—which primarily produced cartoons for television—are most notable for creating Scooby Doo, The Flintstones, Yogi Bear, and and a host of other shows that many will recognize from Boomerang. If you’re looking to relive your childhood—or if the SCOOB! crossovers sparked your curiosity—you can find the best of Hanna-Barbera’s works on HBO Max. Additionally, the Hanna-Barbera cast is set to feature in their own HBO Max original series, titled Jellystone! This comes from the creative head behind Chowder, so if you were a fan, this may be worth getting excited over.

Cartoon Network

Adventure Time: Distant Lands

For anyone who grew up in the late 90s, Cartoon Network was the one stop shop for creative, groundbreaking, and downright hilarious animated programming. Either you were pumping your fist to The Powerpuff Girls, or laughing your heart out with Dexter’s Laboratory. If you were looking for something a little more dramatic, Samurai Jack and Ben 10 are just some of the shows that could make you feel more mature than you actually were.

Fast forward a decade, and Cartoon Network is revolutionizing the cartoon scene again with Adventure Time, Regular Show, and Steven Universe—all of which have a home on HBO Max. One of the selling points for HBO Max was the premiere of Adventure Time: Distant Lands, a follow-up series that features Finn, Jake, and the rest of Ooo‘s inhabitants on new adventures.

Anime

My Neighbor Totoro, one of Studio Ghibli’s most popular films

If you’re not a fan of western animation, HBO Max still has plenty to offer. The service launched with seventeen titles from Crunchyroll—some of the most notable being Kill La Kill and Full Metal Alchemist: Brotherhood. Additionally, HBO Max holds the North American streaming rights to Studio Ghibli’s critically acclaimed library. This announcement was huge news, as Studio Ghibli had very little exposure in the US outside of their initial theatrical runs. Even when streaming rose to prominence, Studio Ghibli titles were nowhere to be found. That all changes today, as you can now watch Spirited Away, My Neighbor Totoro, and Howl’s Moving Castle whenever you’d like, wherever you’d like.

What are you most looking forward to watching on HBO Max?

Edited by: Kelly Conley