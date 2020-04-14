Morgan and Chelsea are swimming in opinions as they review ‘The Little Mermaid II: Return to the Sea’ (2000)! It’s one of the direct to video sequels that makes us laugh. Grab your flippers, find a good coral bench, and enjoy episode 177 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.

Highlights

Main discussion: The Little Mermaid II: Return to the Sea (2000)

Morgan tries to get Marisa to buy a movie for her.

This movie was made for tweens

The voice actors

“Her name is Morgana!”

Comedy duos

All the call-backs to the original film

She wears “C-Shells”

So much power and THAT’S what you do with it?

Tangled the Series… It’s gonna be big.

Chelsea has 2 musical rants

How it should’ve happened…

We rate it!

