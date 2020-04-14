Morgan and Chelsea are swimming in opinions as they review ‘The Little Mermaid II: Return to the Sea’ (2000)! It’s one of the direct to video sequels that makes us laugh. Grab your flippers, find a good coral bench, and enjoy episode 177 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.
The Little Mermaid II: Return to the Sea Podcast
Highlights
- Main discussion: The Little Mermaid II: Return to the Sea (2000)
- Morgan tries to get Marisa to buy a movie for her.
- This movie was made for tweens
- The voice actors
- “Her name is Morgana!”
- Comedy duos
- All the call-backs to the original film
- She wears “C-Shells”
- So much power and THAT’S what you do with it?
- Tangled the Series… It’s gonna be big.
- Chelsea has 2 musical rants
- How it should’ve happened…
- We rate it!
- Voicemails:
