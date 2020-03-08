Get ready to rock out with a new trailer for Trolls World Tour, a jam-packed music fest of comedy and adventure! Check out the trailer below.

Created by DreamWorks Animation and following the 2016 film Trolls, Trolls World Tour is basically rock versus the rest of the world of music:

“A member of hard-rock royalty, Queen Barb (Rachel Bloom), aided by her father King Thrash (Ozzy Osbourne), wants to destroy all other kinds of music to let rock reign supreme. With the fate of the world at stake, Poppy and Branch, along with their friends — Biggie (James Corden), Chenille (Caroline Hjelt), Satin (Aino Jawo), Cooper (Ron Funches) and Guy Diamond (Kunal Nayyar) — set out to visit all the other lands to unify the Trolls in harmony against Barb, who’s looking to upstage them all.” DreamWorks Animations

The film will also feature the voice talents of famous musicians, singers, and actors: Mary J. Blige, George Clinton, and Anderson .Paak (Funk); Kelly Clarkson, Sam Rockwell, and Flula Borg (Country); J Balvin (Reggaeton); Ester Dean (Pop); Anthony Ramos (Techno); Jamie Dornan (Smooth Jazz); conductor and violinist Gustavo Dudamel and Charlyne Yi (Classical); and Kenan Thompson (Rap).

Directed by Walt Dohrn and David P. Smith and produced by Gina Shay and Kelly Cooney Cilella, Trolls World Tour opens in the US on April 10, 2020.

You ready to rock out with the trolls?

Source: Animation World Network