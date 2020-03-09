Warner Bros. Pictures has unleashed the final trailer for Scoob!, Warner Animation Group’s newest feature that reboots the classic Hanna-Barbera franchise Scooby-Doo into the new decade.

Here is the official synopsis:

“SCOOB!” reveals how lifelong friends Scooby and Shaggy first met and how they joined with young detectives Fred, Velma and Daphne to form the famous Mystery Inc. Now, with hundreds of cases solved and adventures shared, Scooby and the gang face their biggest, most challenging mystery ever: a plot to unleash the ghost dog Cerberus upon the world. As they race to stop this global “dogpocalypse,” the gang discovers that Scooby has a secret legacy and an epic destiny greater than anyone imagined. Warner Bros. Pictures

This is not just any Scooby-Doo movie, but one that opens the doors to an entire Hanna-Barbera cinematic universe. The new trailer prominently showcases the potential worldbuilding, as we get introduced to Blue Falcon (voiced by Mark Wahlberg of Instant Family) and his assistants Dynomutt (Ken Jeong of Wonder Park) and Dee Dee Sykes (Kiersey Clemons of the Lady and the Tramp remake).

Blue Falcon (voiced by Mark Wahlberg) will be one of many Hanna-Barbera characters appearing in Scoob!.

Wacky Races‘ Dick Dastardly (Jason Isaacs of Superman: Red Son) will serve as the film’s antagonist, with reported additional cameos from Captain Caveman (Tracy Morgan of Green Eggs and Ham) and X Factor judge Simon Cowell (as himself).

As for the Mystery Inc. gang, a fresh batch of new actors will undertake the voices of these iconic characters, including Will Forte (Clone High) as Shaggy Rogers, Zac Efron (The Lorax) as Fred Jones, Amanda Seyfried (Epic) as Daphne Blake, and Gina Rodriguez (Carmen Sandiego) as Velma Dinkley. The one exception to this is Frank Welker, who returns for his long-running role voicing Scooby-Doo himself.

Scoob! is directed by Warner Bros. Animation veteran Tony Cervone (animation director of Space Jam) and animated by Reel FX from a screenplay written by Adam Sztykiel (Rampage), Jack C. Donaldson, Derek Elliott, and Matt Lieberman (The Addams Family). The music will be crafted by Sonic the Hedgehog composer Tom Holkenborg (aka, Junkie XL).

Another interesting tidbit to note about the crew is that Chris Columbus of Home Alone and Harry Potter fame is involved in the production as an executive producer.

Warner Bros. Pictures is all set to launch the HBCU when Scoob! releases in North American cinemas on May 14, 2020.

Mystery loves company.

Is this trailer getting you excited for Scoob!? Which Hanna-Barbera characters are you betting to appear in this new universe?