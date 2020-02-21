Our canine heroes of Adventure Bay are gearing up for their biggest mission yet in PAW Patrol: The Movie! The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Spin Master Entertainment has teamed up with Nickelodeon Movies to bring the hit Canadian preschool series to the silver screen.

Paramount Pictures is aiming Paw Patrol: The Movie for an August 2021 theatrical release, although a concrete date has yet to been assigned for that month.

Official logo of ‘PAW Patrol: The Movie’.

While the cast is yet to be announced, Paramount has brought onboard animation veteran Cal Brunker to direct the animated feature. Along with his storyboarding and screenwriting credentials, Brunker is best-know as the director of Rainmaker’s Escape From Planet Earth, and Toonbox’s The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature. Brunker is also collaborating with his screenwriting partner Bob Barlen.

Spin Master executive vice president Jennifer Dodge will serve as the film’s producer, while Spin Master co-CEO Ronnen Harary will be among the executive producers. Animation services will be assigned to Mikros Animation Montreal, who animated Paramount/Nickelodeon’s upcoming feature The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run.

Paramount had previous success in adapting a Nick Jr. property to film with the live-action Dora the Explorer movie Dora and the Lost City of Gold. Though it was only a modest box office hit, the film got surprisingly good reviews for being a clever, self-aware family adventure.

The following statements were issued by Dodge, ViacomCBS Kids & Family Entertainment president Brian Robbins, and Paramount’s Worldwide Marketing and Distribution presidents Marc Weinstock and Mary Daily:

“We are thrilled to partner with Paramount and Nickelodeon to bring the PAW Patrol franchise, and the characters that children love, to the big screen. This first foray into the arena of feature film marks a significant strategic expansion for Spin Master Entertainment and our properties. This demonstrates our commitment to harnessing our own internal entertainment production teams to develop and deliver IP in a motion picture format and allows us to connect our characters to fans through shared theatrical experiences.” Jennifer Dodge, Executive Vice President, Spin Master Entertainment

“Expanding PAW Patrol into the world of theatricals is a major milestone for this iconic property, and we can’t wait for kids and families everywhere to experience it together. We are incredibly excited to work with Spin Master Entertainment and our sister division Paramount Pictures on this latest title from the Nickelodeon Movies slate.” Brian Robbins, President, Kids & Family Entertainment, ViacomCBS Domestic Media Networks

“We are thrilled to be distributing this film and sharing the beloved PAW Patrol universe with audiences around the globe.” Marc Weinstock and Mary Daily, President and Co-President of Worldwide Marketing and Distribution. Paramount Pictures

Created by Keith Chapman and first airing in 2013, PAW Patrol showcases the adventures of Ryder and his team of rescue puppies consisting of Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Zuma, Rocky and Skye; all on active duty to keep Adventure Bay safe and in order.

PAW Patrol has proven to be a massive success amongst children, generating millions of dollars in toy revenue, and broadcasting in over 160 countries with 30 language dubs. It currently airs on TVOKids in Canada, and Nick Jr. in the United States.

