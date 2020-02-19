What if Superman landed in Russia instead of America? This question is explored in Superman: Red Son which premieres on February 24, 2020 at the SilverScreen Theater in Los Angeles, California. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation and DC Entertainment, Superman: Red Son joins a long list of the DC Universe Movies.

Sam Liu (Reign of the Supermen) serves as the film’s director and producer, and the voice cast includes Jason Isaacs (Star Trek: Discovery) as the voice of Superman, Amy Acker (The Gifted, Angel) as Lois Lane, Diedrich Bader (Veep, The Drew Carey Show) as Lex Luthor, Vanessa Marshall (Star Wars Rebels) as Wonder Woman, Phil Morris (Seinfeld) as James Olsen, and Roger Craig Smith (Batman Ninja) as Batman.

Superman: Red Son will have its digital release on February 25, 2020, and come to physical media on March 17.

Interested seeing a Soviet Superman? Let us know!