Get your train tickets ready! The critically acclaimed series Infinity Train: Book One is coming to DVD on April 21, 2020! Created by Owen Dennis (Regular Show), Infinity Train first gained widespread attention in November, 2016, as an animated short on YouTube, garnering 5 million views, and went on to air on Cartoon Network, with season two recently premiering.

Cartoon Network’s official synopsis for Infinity Train:

Explore the mysteries of Infinity Train, where every train car is an adventure, and nothing is what you expect. Tulip was just trying to get to game coding camp when she ended up on the mysterious train. She’ll encounter plenty of friends and enemies along the way, but will she ever figure out how to get home? Cartoon Network

Along with 10 episodes of season one, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment will also release bonus material on DVD:

Animatics

Infinity Train Gallery

Commentary

The Mix of the Final Episode

The Train Documentaries

Ready to jump aboard the Infinity Train on April 21?