Get your spy gear and dossier ready! Spies in Disguise will be released in digital and physical media on March 20, 2020. Featuring the voices of Will Smith and Tom Holland and produced by Blue Sky Studios, Spies in Disguise follows a hilarious, unlikely duo tasked with saving the world.
The digital and Blu-ray DVD will include bonus features such as featurettes and music videos:
- Super Secret Spy Mode
- Infiltrating Blue Sky Studios
- The Top Secret Guide to Gadgets
- “Then There Were Two” Music Video
- “Freak of Nature” Music Video
- Making the Soundtrack “Then There Were Two”
- Making the Soundtrack “Freak of Nature”
- “Lunch Break” (Digital Exclusive)
- Gallery:
- Color Keys and Moment Paintings
- Character Designs
- Locations
- Props and Gadgets Concept Art
