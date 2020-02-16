Get your spy gear and dossier ready! Spies in Disguise will be released in digital and physical media on March 20, 2020. Featuring the voices of Will Smith and Tom Holland and produced by Blue Sky Studios, Spies in Disguise follows a hilarious, unlikely duo tasked with saving the world.

The digital and Blu-ray DVD will include bonus features such as featurettes and music videos:

Super Secret Spy Mode

Infiltrating Blue Sky Studios

The Top Secret Guide to Gadgets

“Then There Were Two” Music Video

“Freak of Nature” Music Video

Making the Soundtrack “Then There Were Two”

Making the Soundtrack “Freak of Nature”

“Lunch Break” (Digital Exclusive)

Gallery:

Color Keys and Moment Paintings

Character Designs

Locations

Props and Gadgets Concept Art

Ready to join the mission with Spies in Disguise?