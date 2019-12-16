Indie film distributor GKIDS and Shout! Factory are releasing White Snake on DVD, Blu-ray, and digital download early next year, February 4, 2020. The gorgeously animated film includes the voices of Vincent Rodriguez III (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Stephanie Sheh (Sailor Moon Crystal), Matthew Moy (Steven Universe) and Faye Mata (League of Legends) for the film’s English cast.

Animated by the Chinese studio Light Chaser Animation, White Snake is based upon a classic Chinese legend and entails love, magic, adventure, and danger:

One day a young woman named Blanca is saved by Xuan, a snake catcher from a nearby village. She has lost her memory, and together they go on a journey to discover her real identity, developing deeper feelings for one another along the way. But as they learn more about her past, they uncover a darker plot of supernatural forces vying for power, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Conceived as a prequel to one of the most ancient and enduring stories in Chinese history, White Snake presents a sumptuous tale of trickster demons, deadly mythical beasts, assassins, high-flying action, and the promise of eternal love. Animation Magazine

Planning to slither White Snake into your movie collection?