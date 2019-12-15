DreamWorks Animation has unveiled the cast for its upcoming Netflix series, Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts. Check out a new teaser trailer for the original series below.

Karen Fukuhara (She-Ra and the Princesses of Power) will play the titular Kipo and will be joined by Sydney Mikayla (General Hospital), Coy Stewart (The Blacklist), Deon Cole (black-ish), and Dee Bradley Baker (Star Wars: The Clone Wars). The show is created by Radford Sechrist (Penguins of Madagascar and How to Train Your Dragon 2).

The new series will tell the story of a girl’s journey in a post-apocalyptic world:

“After spending her entire life living in an underground burrow, a young girl named Kipo is thrust into an adventure on the surface of a fantastical post-apocalyptic Earth. She joins a ragtag group of survivors as they embark on a journey through a vibrant wonderland where everything is trying to kill them is downright adorable.” Animation Magazine

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on January 14, 2020.