Get ready to blast off into a cosmic adventure filled with gravity-defying platforms, adorable Lumas, and pure Nintendo magic in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (2026)! So hop on your starship, grab a power up, and join along with Morgan and guest host Rachel Wagner for this The Super Mario Galaxy Movie podcast in episode 364 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.

Listen to this episode on: Apple | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | iHeart

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Podcast

Highlights

Guest host: film and theater critic Rachel Wagner!

Main discussion: The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (2026)

How Rachel and Morgan felt about the first movie, The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Sometimes it’s a feather that tips the scale from rotten or fresh

Do you want fallible critics reviewing films or AI?

The grounded voice actors have grown on Morgan

Wart’s casino world was overwhelming and the straw the broke the camels back for the Easter eggs and cameos

Bowser and Bowser Jr. had the most character development

The music was great, but it would have been fun to have another iconic song

Is Jack Black the biggest movie star working today? Or is it Chris Pratt?

This franchise can really do whatever they want and get away with it

This movie has a long runway because there aren’t any major family films coming out for months

The critic screening and embargo was very strict. Why?

Did the Mario-Peach romance get resolved? (39:40)

We rate it!

Discussing the favorite animated films of 2026 thus far

We hope you enjoyed this MOVIE TITLE podcast review! Thank you so much for listening and for your support. Be sure to share the podcast with your friends, leave a 5-star review, and use the hashtags #AnimationAddicts and tag @rotoscopers when talking about this episode on social media!

Links Mentioned

Find Rachel Wagner

Support the Show

Find the Rotoscopers

Find the Hosts

Morgan Stradling: Website, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter

Chelsea Robson: Website, & Instagram



This post contains affiliate links. We receive a small commission when you click and purchase through these links at no additional cost to you. Thank you!