It’s a Nerdy Couch Discussion you won’t want spoiled! In episode 344 of the Animation Addicts Podcast, Morgan and Chelsea tackle the age-old question: Do spoilers ruin the story—or can they actually make a movie better? Based on science and personal experience, the answers may surprise you. Join the nerdy couch for this revealing discussion!

Highlights:

Icebreaker chat: Brandon Sanderson binges and Chelsea’s nerdy new classes

Do spoilers actually enhance your enjoyment of a movie?

When a spoiler hurts vs. when you seek it out

Movie trailers: helpful or harmful?

