Buckle up and hit the the open road with us as we go I2I with the filmmakers behind the new Disney+ documentary, Not Just a Goof (2025). This documentary is no goofy sidekick; it’s a deep dive into the making of A Goofy Movie, and we’re interviewing the masterminds behind it—A Goofy Movie director, Kevin Lima, and Not Just a Goof directors, Christopher Ninness and Eric Kimelton—in episode 339 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.

Highlights

A new documentary—Not Just a Goof—goes the making of A Goofy Movie and explores its surprising legacy, hitting Disney+ on April 7th

Filmmakers Christopher Ninness and Eric Kimelton talk about how they met A Goofy Movie director Kevin Lima and what ultimately led them to making the documentary

director Kevin Lima and what ultimately led them to making the documentary The project’s origin traces back to 2020, inspired by another Disney+ documentary, Into the Unknown: The Making of Frozen 2

How Disney Legend Don Hahn ended up joining the project (thanks to his daughter’s A Goofy Movie obsession)

What it was like sifting through over 100 hours of Kevin’s VHS tapes to find the perfect moments for the film

A Goofy Movie’s cult status grew organically over time, but has exploded in recent years

Kevin wanted to make a film with John Hughes-inspired vibe even though he had a smaller team and budget compared to the big-budget hits of the Disney Renaissance

The hand-drawn animation set in the Goofy Universe was a fun touch!

How collaborating with a Colombian studio, Venturia Animation Studios, subtly echoed Kevin’s own work working with Disney’s French studio

The filmmakers discuss their favorite scenes from A Goofy Movie

