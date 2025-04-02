Buckle up and hit the the open road with us as we go I2I with the filmmakers behind the new Disney+ documentary, Not Just a Goof (2025). This documentary is no goofy sidekick; it’s a deep dive into the making of A Goofy Movie, and we’re interviewing the masterminds behind it—A Goofy Movie director, Kevin Lima, and Not Just a Goof directors, Christopher Ninness and Eric Kimelton—in episode 339 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.
Not Just a Goof Interview Podcast
Highlights
A new documentary—Not Just a Goof—goes the making of A Goofy Movie and explores its surprising legacy, hitting Disney+ on April 7th
- Filmmakers Christopher Ninness and Eric Kimelton talk about how they met A Goofy Movie director Kevin Lima and what ultimately led them to making the documentary
- The project’s origin traces back to 2020, inspired by another Disney+ documentary, Into the Unknown: The Making of Frozen 2
How Disney Legend Don Hahn ended up joining the project (thanks to his daughter’s A Goofy Movie obsession)
- What it was like sifting through over 100 hours of Kevin’s VHS tapes to find the perfect moments for the film
- A Goofy Movie’s cult status grew organically over time, but has exploded in recent years
Kevin wanted to make a film with John Hughes-inspired vibe even though he had a smaller team and budget compared to the big-budget hits of the Disney Renaissance
- The hand-drawn animation set in the Goofy Universe was a fun touch!
- How collaborating with a Colombian studio, Venturia Animation Studios, subtly echoed Kevin’s own work working with Disney’s French studio
- The filmmakers discuss their favorite scenes from A Goofy Movie
