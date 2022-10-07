The teaser trailer for the upcoming animated Illumination Entertainment film, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, has debuted!

A co-production with Nintendo, this will be the third film based on their Mario franchise after the animated 1986 film, Super Mario Bros.: The Great Mission to Rescue Princess Peach! and the live-action 1993 film, Super Mario Bros..

As heard in the trailer, Chris Pratt voices the famous plumber, Mario, alongside Charlie Day as his brother, Luigi, Jack Black as the King of the Koopas, Bowser, and Keegan-Michael Key as Toad. Other voice actors in the ensemble cast include Anya Taylor-Joy, Seth Rogen, Fred Armisen, Sebastian Maniscalco, Kevin Michael Richardson, and Mario’s original voice, Charles Martinet.

The film will be produced by Chris Meledandri (Despicable Me, Sing) and Shigeru Miyamoto (Mario, The Legend of Zelda), directed by Michael Jelenic and Aaron Horvath (Teen Titans Go! To the Movies), and written by Matthew Fogel (The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, Minions: The Rise of Gru).

The film is set to be released to theaters on April 7, 2023.

Are you a Mario fan? Are you excited for this film? Let us know in the comments below!