We are rolling along in our Dog Series with Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero (2018). This really is the “underdog” of our dog series so join along for this Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero podcast in episode 266 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.
Listen to this episode on: Apple | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | iHeart
‘Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero‘ Podcast
Highlights
- Main discussion: Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero (2018)
- The box-office competition on release weekend
- Information on Fun Academy Motion
- How to get the audience?
- Information on Dogs in the Military
- Bibo Bergeron was head of story
- Featured an original score composed by Patrick Doyle.
- Chelsea has opinons
- He’s not cute.
- This did get emotional
- We wont to see more small companies do well.
- We rate it!
We hope you enjoyed this Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero podcast review! Thank you so much for listening and for your support. Be sure to share the podcast with your friends, leave a 5-star review, and use the hashtags #AnimationAddicts and tag @rotoscopers when talking about this episode on social media!
Links Mentioned
- Watch the film: Blu-ray | DVD | Digital
- Buy the soundtrack: CD | Digital
- Read the Book: Kindle | Paper Back
Support the Show!
Find the Rotoscopers
- Find us online: Rotoscopers.com, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, & Facebook
- Leave us a voicemail: rotoscopers.com/voicemails or call (406) 646-6575
- Email newsletter
Find the Hosts
- Morgan Stradling: YouTube, Instagram, Website – Want help building your online brand? She can help with that.
- Chelsea Robson: Website, & Instagram – Want to give someone a custom love song about your story? She can help you with that.
This post contains affiliate links. We receive a small commission when you click and purchase through these links at no additional cost to you. Thank you!
Discussion about this post