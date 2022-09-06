We are rolling along in our Dog Series with Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero (2018). This really is the “underdog” of our dog series so join along for this Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero podcast in episode 266 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.

Listen to this episode on: Apple | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | iHeart

‘Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero‘ Podcast

Highlights

Main discussion: Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero (2018)

The box-office competition on release weekend

Information on Fun Academy Motion

How to get the audience?

Information on Dogs in the Military

Bibo Bergeron was head of story

was head of story Featured an original score composed by Patrick Doyle.

Chelsea has opinons

He’s not cute.

This did get emotional

We wont to see more small companies do well.

We rate it!

We hope you enjoyed this Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero podcast review! Thank you so much for listening and for your support. Be sure to share the podcast with your friends, leave a 5-star review, and use the hashtags #AnimationAddicts and tag @rotoscopers when talking about this episode on social media!

Links Mentioned

Support the Show!

Find the Rotoscopers

Find the Hosts

Morgan Stradling: YouTube, Instagram, Website – Want help building your online brand? She can help with that.

Chelsea Robson: Website, & Instagram – Want to give someone a custom love song about your story? She can help you with that.

This post contains affiliate links. We receive a small commission when you click and purchase through these links at no additional cost to you. Thank you!