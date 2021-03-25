Disney just announced a summer bummer—Pixar’s highly anticipated Luca will go straight to streaming on Disney+, skipping its original theatrical release in response to the coronavirus pandemic. There will be no extra fee to see it though. The coming-of-age film will debut theatrically in international places that do not have Disney+ available.

Pixar’s #Luca won’t play in theaters and instead is launching exclusively on Disney Plus, for no extra fee, on June 18. https://t.co/igdxmCNw75 pic.twitter.com/tfBL9MlmLD — Variety (@Variety) March 23, 2021

“Today’s announcement reflects our focus on providing consumer choice and serving the evolving preferences of audiences. By leveraging a flexible distribution strategy in a dynamic marketplace that is beginning to recover from the global pandemic, we will continue to employ the best options to deliver The Walt Disney Company’s unparalleled storytelling to fans and families around the world.” said Kareem Daniel, Chairman, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution.

According to Animation Magazine, Luca follows in the footsteps of Pixar’s Soul and Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon in premiering exclusively on Disney+. Disney’s live-action Cruella and Black Widow, however, will simultaneously debut in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access—Cruella on May 28th and Black Widow on July 9th.

Directed by Enrico Casarosa (La Luna), the movie follows two friends, voiced by Jacob Tremblay and Jack Dylan Grazer, who eagerly explore a local village on the Italian Rivera and befriend a misfit girl, voiced by Emma Berman. Their summer is forecasted to be exciting and filled with adventures, if only they can hide their deep secret from the scared villagers. Maya Rudolph, Jim Gaffigan, and Saverio Raimondo are also part of the cast.

Luca will stream exclusively on Disney+ starting on June 18, 2021. Dates have yet to be announced for the movie’s international release.

