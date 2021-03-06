It’s time once again to celibate the best achievements of animation with the 48th Annie Awards. ASIFA-Hollywood has revealed (via Deadline) their full list of nominations for this year’s ceremony.
Pixar’s Soul and Cartoon Saloon’s Wolfwalkers were tied as the biggest feature leaders with ten nominations each, including the grand prizes of Best Feature for Soul, and Best Indie Feature for Wolfwalkers. Pixar’s other feature of 2020, Onward, also joined the Best Feature contenders, along with six individual achievement nominations for the studio.
However, it was Netflix that became the dominant contender with a total of thirty-one nominations across their various animated features and series. The streaming giant’s two major original features, Over the Moon and The Willoughbys, were given six nominations each, with the latter being among the five contenders for Best Feature. DreamWorks sequels Trolls World Tour and The Croods: A New Age were the other two mainstream features nominated for that category.
Below lists all the nominations of the 48th Annie Awards:
Best Feature
- Onward
Pixar Animation Studios
- Soul
Pixar Animation Studios
- The Croods: A New Age
DreamWorks Animation
- The Willoughbys
Netflix Presents A Bron Animation Production in association with Creative Wealth Media
- Trolls World Tour
DreamWorks Animation
Best Indie Feature
- A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Studiocanal and Aardman present in association with Anton Capital Entertainment An Aardman Production for Netflix
- Calamity Jane
Maybe Movies
- On-Gaku: Our Sound
Rock’n Roll Mountain, Tip Top, Gkids
- Ride Your Wave
Science SARU/Gkids
- Wolfwalkers
Apple Original Films/Gkids
Best Special Production
- Baba Yaga
Baobab Studios
- Libresse/Bodyform – #WombStories
Chelsea Pictures
- Nixie & Nimbo
Hornet
- Shooom’s Odyssey
Picolo Pictures
- The Snail and the Whale
Magic Light Pictures
Best Short Subject
- Filles Bleues, Peur Blanche
Miyu Productions
- KKUM
open the portal
- Souvenir Souvenir
Blast Production
- The Places Where We Live (Cake)
FX Productions and FX
- World of Tomorrow Episode Three: The Absent Destinations of David Prime
Don Hertzfeldt
Best Sponsored
- Erste Group ‘Edgar’s Christmas’
Passion Animation Studios
- Max & Maxine
Hornet
- The Last Mile
Nexus Studios
- There’s a Monster in My Kitchen
Cartoon Saloon, Mother
- Travel the Vote
Hornet
Best TV/Media – Preschool
- Buddi
Episode: “Snow”
Unanico Group
- Muppet Babies
Episode: “Wock-a-bye-Fozzie”
Oddbot/Disney Junior
- Stillwater
Episode: “The Impossible Dream”/”Stuck in the Rain”
Apple/Gaumont/Scholastic
- The Adventures of Paddington
Episode: “Paddington Digs a Tunnel to Peru”
Blue-Zoo Animation Studio and Nickelodeon Animation Studio
- Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum: I Am Madam President
Episode: “I am Madam President”
9 Story Media Group, Brown Bag Films
Best TV/Media – Children
- Hilda
Episode: “Chapter 9: The Deerfox“
Silvergate Media for Netflix
- Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Episode: “Finale Part 4: Rise:”
Nickelodeon Animation Studio
- She-Ra and the Princesses of Power
Episode: “Heart Part 2”
DreamWorks Animation
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars
Episode: “Shattered”
Lucasfilm Animation
- Victor and Valentino
Episode: “The Lonely Haunts Club 3: La Llorona”
Cartoon Network Studios
Best TV/Media – General Audience
- Close Enough
Episode: “Logan’s Run’d”/”Room Parents”
Cartoon Network Studios
- Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal
Episode: “Coven Of The Damned“
Cartoon Network Studios
- Harley Quinn
Episode: “Something Borrowed, Something Green“
Eshugadee Productions in association with Warner Bros. Animation
- Rick and Morty
Episode: “The Vat of Acid Episode”
Rick and Morty LLC
- The Midnight Gospel
Episode: “Mouse of Silver”
Titmouse Animation for Netflix
Best Student Film
- 100,000 Acres of Pine
Student director: Jennifer Alice Wright
School: The Animation Workshop
- Coffin
Student director: Yuanqing Cai, Nathan Crabot, Houzhi Huang, Mikolaj Janiw, Mandimby Lebon, Théo Tran Ngoc
School: Gobelins, l’école de l’image
- La Bestia
Student director: Marlijn Van Nuenen, Ram Tamez, Alfredo Gerard Kuttikatt
School: Gobelins, l’école de l’image
- Latitude du printemps
Student director: Sylvain Cuvillier, Chloé Bourdic, Théophile Coursimault, Noémie Halberstam, Ma?lis Mosny, Zijing Ye
School: Rubika
- O Black Hole!
Student director: Renee Zhan Student producer: Jesse Romain
School: National Film and Television School, UK
Best FX for TV/Media
- Fast & Furious: Spy Racers
Episode: “Sirocco Fire Explosion”
DreamWorks Animation
Chris Browne, Brand Webb, Russell Richardson, Ardy Ala, Reggie Fourmyle
- Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous
Episode: “Welcome to Jurassic World”
DreamWorks Animation
Emad Khalili, Ivan Wang
- Lamp Life
Episode: “Lamp Life”
Pixar Animation Studios
Greg Gladstone, Keith Daniel Klohn, Matthew WonG
- Tales of Arcadia: Wizards
Episode: “Killahead, Part Two”
DreamWorks Animation
Greg Lev, Igor Lodeiro, Brandon Tyra, Cui Wei, Ma Xiao
- Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy (Siege)
Episode: “Episode 6”
Rooster Teeth Productions for Netflix
Masanori Sakakibara
Best FX for Feature
- Over the Moon
Netflix Pearl Studio
Ian Farnsworth, Brian Casper, Reinhold Rittinger, Zoran Stojanoski , Jennifer Lasrado
- Soul
Pixar Animation Studios
Tolga Göktekin, Carl Kaphan, Hiroaki Narita, Enrique Vila, Kylie Wijsmuller
- The Croods: A New Age
DreamWorks Animation
Amaury Aubel, Domin Lee, Alex Timchenko, Andrew Wheeler, Derek Cheun
- Trolls World Tour
DreamWorks Animation
Zachary Glynn, Landon Gray, Youxi Woo, John Kosnik, Doug Rizeako
- Wolfwalkers
Apple Original Films/Gkids
Kim Kelly, Leena Lecklin, Frédéric Plumey, Almu Redondo, Nicole Storck
Best Character Animation – TV/Media
- Alien Xmas
Netflix Presents Fairview Entertainment/Sonar Entertainment/Chiodo Bros. Productions
Kim Blanchette
- BoJack Horseman
Episode: “Good Damage”
Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix
James Bowman
- Cosmos: Possible Worlds
Episode: “Vavilov”
Starburns Industries
Dan MacKenzie
- Hilda
Silvergate Media for Netflix
David Laliberté
- Lamp Life
Episode: “Lamp Life”
Pixar Animation Studios
Lucas Fraga Pacheco
Best Character Animation – Feature
- Onward
Pixar Animation Studios
Shaun Chacko
- Soul
Pixar Animation Studios
Michal Makarewicz
- The Croods: A New Age
DreamWorks Animation
Rani Naamani
- The Willoughbys
Netflix Presents A Bron Animation Production in association with Creative Wealth Media
Andrés Bedate Marti
- Wolfwalkers
Apple Original Films/Gkids
Emmanuel Asquier-Brassart
Best Character Animation – Live Action
- The Christmas Chronicles 2
Production Company: Netflix Presents A 26th Street Pictures/Wonder Worldwide Production
FX Production Company: Weta Digital
Nick Stein, Caroline Ting, Sebastian Trujillo, David Yabu, Paul Ramsden
- The Mandalorian
Production Company: Lucasfilm
FX Production Company: Image Engine
Nathan Fitzgerald, Leo Ito, Chris Rogers, Eung Ho Lo, Emily Luk
- The Umbrella Academy 2
Production Company: UCP for Netflix
FX Production Company: Weta Digital
Aidan Martin, Hunter Parks, Craig Young, Viki Yeo, Krystal Sae Eua
- Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made
Production Company: Walt Disney Pictures
FX Production Company: Framestore
Anders Beer, Marianne Morency, Hennadii Prykhodko, Sophie Burie, Cedric Le Poullennec
Best Character Animation – Video Game
- League of Legends
Riot Games, Inc.
Jose “Sho” Hernandez, Lana Bachynski, Christopher Hsing, Matthew Johnson, Jason Hendrich
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales
Insomniac Games
Brian Wyser, Michael Yosh, Danny Garnett, David Hancock
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Moon Studios Xbox Game Studios iam8bit
Jim Donovan, Warren Goff, Boris Hiestand, Kim Nguyen, Jason Martinsen
- The Last of Us Part II
Naughty Dog
Jeremy Yates, Eric Baldwin, Almudena Soria, Michal Mach, August Davies
Best Character Design – TV/Media
- Amphibia
Episode: “The Shut-In!”
Disney TV Animation
Joe Sparrow
- BNA
Episode: “Runaway Raccoon”
Trigger/Netflix
Yusuke Yoshigaki
- Craig of the Creek
Cartoon Network Studios
Danny Hynes
- Looney Tunes Cartoons
Warner Bros. Animation
Jim Soper
- The Owl House
Episode: “Young Blood, Old Souls”
Disney Television Animation
Marina Gardner
Best Character Design – Feature
- Soul
Pixar Animation Studios
Daniel López Muñoz
- The Croods: A New Age
DreamWorks Animation
Joe Pitt
- The Willoughbys
Netflix Presents A Bron Animation Production in association with Creative Wealth Media
Craig Kellman
- Trolls World Tour
DreamWorks Animation
Timothy Lamb
- Wolfwalkers
Apple Original Films/Gkids
Federico Pirovano
Best Direction – TV/Media
- Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal
Episode: “Plague Of Madness”
Cartoon Network Studios
Genndy Tartakovsky
- Great Pretender
Episode: “Case 1_1: Los Angeles Connection”
Production I.G. for Fuji Television Network and Netflix
Hiro Kaburagi
- Mao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart
Episode: “Mao Mao’s Nakey”
Titmouse Inc/Cartoon Network Studios
Michael Moloney
- Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Episode: “Battle Nexus NYC”
Nickelodeon Animation Studio
Alan Wan
- The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse
Episode: “Hard to Swallow”
Disney Television Animation
Eddie Trigueros
Best Direction – Feature
- Calamity Jane
Maybe Movies
Rémi Chayé
- Over the Moon
Netflix Presents a Netflix/Pearl Studio Production/a Glen Keane Productions Presentation
Glen Keane
- Ride Your Wave
Science SARU/Gkids
Masaaki Yuasa
- Soul
Pixar Animation Studios
Pete Docter, Kemp Powers
- Wolfwalkers
Apple Original Films/Gkids
Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart
Best Music – TV/Media
- Blood of Zeus
Episode: “Escape or Die”
Powerhouse Animation Studios for Netflix
Paul Edward-Francis
- Mira, Royal Detective
Episode: “The Great Diwali Mystery”
Wild Canary/Disney Junior
Amritha Vaz, Matthew Tishler, Jeannie Lurie
- Star Trek: Lower Decks
Episode: “Crisis Point”
CBS’s Eye Animation Productions, Titmouse; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment
Chris Westlake
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars
Episode: “Victory and Death”
Lucasfilm Animation
Kevin Kiner
- The Tiger That Came to Tea
Lupus Films
David Arnold, Don Black
Best Music – Feature
- Onward
Pixar Animation Studios
Mychael Danna, Jeff Danna
- Over the Moon
Netflix Presents a Netflix/Pearl Studio Production/a Glen Keane Productions Presentation
Steven Price, Christopher Curtis, Marjorie Duffield, Helen Park
- Soul
Pixar Animation Studios
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste
- The Willoughbys
Netflix Presents A Bron Animation Production in association with Creative Wealth Media
Mark Mothersbaugh, Alessia Cara, Jon Levine, Colton Fisher
- Wolfwalkers
Apple Original Films/Gkids
Bruno Coulais, Kíla
Best Production Design – TV/Media
- Baba Yaga
Baobab Studios
Glenn Hernandez, Matthieu Saghezchi
- Shooom’s Odyssey
Picolo Pictures
Julien Bisaro
- The Adventures of Paddington
Episode: “Paddington And Halloween”
Blue-Zoo Animation Studio and Nickelodeon Animation Studio
Negar Bagheri
- To: Gerard
DreamWorks Animation
Raymond Zibach
- Trash Truck
Glen Keane Productions for Netflix
Eastwood Wong, Sylvia Liu, Elaine Lee, Tor Aunet, Lauren Zurcher
Best Production Design – Feature
- Onward
Pixar Animation Studios
Noah Klocek, Sharon Calahan, Huy Nguyen, Bert Berry, Paul Conrad
- Soul
Pixar Animation Studios
Steve Pilcher, Albert Lozano, Paul Abadilla, Bryn Imagire
- The Willoughbys
Netflix Presents A Bron Animation Production in association with Creative Wealth Media
Kyle McQueen
- Trolls World Tour
DreamWorks Animation
Kendal Cronkhite Shaindlin, Timothy Lamb
- Wolfwalkers
Apple Original Films/Gkids
María Pareja, Ross Stewart, Tomm Moore
Best Storyboarding – TV/Media
- Archibald’s Next Big Thing
Episode: “Baritone Tea Part 1”
DreamWorks Animation
Ben McLaughlin
- Big City Greens
Episode: “Cheap Show”
Walt Disney Television Animation
Kiana Khansmith
- Looney Tunes Cartoons
Warner Bros. Animation
Andrew Dickman
- Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge
Warner Bros. Animation
Milo Neuman
- Shooom’s Odyssey
Picolo Pictures
Julien Bisaro
Best Storyboarding – Feature
- Earwig and the Witch
Studio Ghibli
Goro Miyazaki
- Over the Moon
Netflix Presents a Netflix/Pearl Studio Production/a Glen Keane Productions Presentation
Glen Keane
- Soul
Pixar Animation Studios
Trevor Jimenez
- The Croods: A New Age
DreamWorks Animation
Evon Freeman
- Wolfwalkers
Apple Original Films/Gkids
Guillaume Lorin
Best Voice Acting – TV/Media
- Dragons: Rescue Riders
Episode: “Hunt for the Golden Dragon”
DreamWorks Animation
Jeff Bennett (Erik the Wretched)
- It’s Pony
Episode: “Episode 107”
Blue-Zoo Animation and Nickelodeon Animation Studio
Jessica DiCicco (Annie)
- Phineas and Ferb the Movie
Episode: “Candace Against the Universe”
Walt Disney Television Animation & Disney+
Ashley Tisdale (Candace)
- Tales of Arcadia: Wizards
Episode: “Our Final Act”
DreamWorks Animation
David Bradley (Merlin)
- ThunderCats ROAR!
Episode: “ThunderSlobs”
Warner Bros. Animation
Patrick Seitz (Mumm-Ra, Tygra)
Best Voice Acting – Feature
- Earwig and the Witch
Studio Ghibli
Vanessa Marshall (Bella Yaga)
- Onward
Pixar Animation Studios
Tom Holland (Ian Lightfoot)
- Over the Moon
Netflix Presents a Netflix/Pearl Studio Production/a Glen Keane Productions Presentation
Robert G. Chiu (Chin)
- The Croods: A New Age
DreamWorks Animation
Nicolas Cage (Grug)
- Wolfwalkers
Apple Original Films/Gkids
Eva Whittaker (Mebh Óg MacTíre)
Best Writing – TV/Media
- Big Mouth
Episode: “The New Me”
Netflix
Andrew Goldberg, Patti Harrison, Andrew Goldberg
- Craig of the Creek
Cartoon Network Studios
Jeff Trammell, Tiffany Ford, Dashawn Mahone, Najja Porter
- Fancy Nancy
Episode: “Nancy’s New Friend”
Disney Television Animation
Krista Tucker, Andy Guerdat, Matt Hoverman, Laurie Israel, Marisa Evans-Sanden
- Harley Quinn
Episode: “Something Borrowed, Something Green”
Eshugadee Productions in association with Warner Bros. Animation
Sarah Peters
- She-Ra and the Princesses of Power
Episode: “Heart Part 2”
DreamWorks Animation
Noelle Stevenson
Best Writing – Feature
- A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Studiocanal and Aardman present in association with Anton Capital Entertainment An Aardman Production for Netflix
Mark Burton, Jon Brown
- Onward
Pixar Animation Studios
Dan Scanlon, Jason Headley, Keith Bunin
- Over the Moon
Netflix Presents a Netflix/Pearl Studio Production/a Glen Keane Productions Presentation
Audrey Wells
- Soul
Pixar Animation Studios
Pete Docter, Mike Jones, Kemp Powers
- Wolfwalkers
Apple Original Films/Gkids
Will Collins
Best Editorial – TV/Media
- Cops and Robbers
Lawrence Bender Productions for Netflix
Brandon Terry, Ezra Dweck, Del Spiva
- Hilda
Episode: “Chapter 9: The Deerfox”
Silvergate Media for Netflix
John McKinnon
- If Anything Happens I Love You
Gilbert Films/Oh Good Productions for Netflix
Peter Ettinger, Michael Babcock
- Lamp Life
Episode: “Lamp Life”
Pixar Animation Studios
Serena Warner
- To: Gerard
DreamWorks Animation
James Ryan
Best Editorial – Feature
- A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Studiocanal and Aardman present in association with Anton Capital Entertainment An Aardman Production for Netflix
Sim Evan-Jones, ACE, Adrian Rhodes
- Calamity Jane
Maybe Movies
Benjamin Massoubre
- Onward
Pixar Animation Studios
Catherine Apple, Anna Wolitzky, Dave Suther
- Soul
Pixar Animation Studios
Kevin Nolting, Gregory Amundson, Robert Grahamjones, Amera Rizk
- The Willoughbys
Netflix Presents A Bron Animation Production in association with Creative Wealth Media
Fiona Toth, Ken Schretzmann, ACE
For the Juried Awards, which honour “unparalleled achievement and exceptional contributions to animation”, three individuals will receive the Winsor McCay Award, including Hanna-Barbera layout artist Willie Ito (The Flintstones, Wacky Races), late-Disney visual development artist Sue C. Nichols (The Lion King, The Hunchback of Notre Dame), and veteran hand-drawn animator Bruce W. Smith (The Proud Family, Hair Love).
The June Foray Award will be awarded to Blue Sky/Pixar colour artist and Tonko House co-founder Daisuke “Dice” Tsutsumi (Robots, The Dam Keeper), Epic Games will be awarded the Ub lwerks Award for their Unreal Engine, and the Special Achievement Award will go to Howard, Don Hahn’s 2018 documentary about legendary songwriter Howard Ashman.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 48th Annie Awards will be hosted virtually at the Royce Hall in Los Angeles, California. The event will commence on Friday, April 16, 2021, at 7 pm PST.
