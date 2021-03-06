It’s time once again to celibate the best achievements of animation with the 48th Annie Awards. ASIFA-Hollywood has revealed (via Deadline) their full list of nominations for this year’s ceremony.

Pixar’s Soul and Cartoon Saloon’s Wolfwalkers were tied as the biggest feature leaders with ten nominations each, including the grand prizes of Best Feature for Soul, and Best Indie Feature for Wolfwalkers. Pixar’s other feature of 2020, Onward, also joined the Best Feature contenders, along with six individual achievement nominations for the studio.

However, it was Netflix that became the dominant contender with a total of thirty-one nominations across their various animated features and series. The streaming giant’s two major original features, Over the Moon and The Willoughbys, were given six nominations each, with the latter being among the five contenders for Best Feature. DreamWorks sequels Trolls World Tour and The Croods: A New Age were the other two mainstream features nominated for that category.

Below lists all the nominations of the 48th Annie Awards:

Best Feature

Onward

Pixar Animation Studios

Pixar Animation Studios Soul

Pixar Animation Studios

Pixar Animation Studios The Croods: A New Age

DreamWorks Animation

DreamWorks Animation The Willoughbys

Netflix Presents A Bron Animation Production in association with Creative Wealth Media

Netflix Presents A Bron Animation Production in association with Creative Wealth Media Trolls World Tour

DreamWorks Animation

Best Indie Feature

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Studiocanal and Aardman present in association with Anton Capital Entertainment An Aardman Production for Netflix

Studiocanal and Aardman present in association with Anton Capital Entertainment An Aardman Production for Netflix Calamity Jane

Maybe Movies

Maybe Movies On-Gaku: Our Sound

Rock’n Roll Mountain, Tip Top, Gkids

Rock’n Roll Mountain, Tip Top, Gkids Ride Your Wave

Science SARU/Gkids

Science SARU/Gkids Wolfwalkers

Apple Original Films/Gkids

Best Special Production

Baba Yaga

Baobab Studios

Baobab Studios Libresse/Bodyform – #WombStories

Chelsea Pictures

Chelsea Pictures Nixie & Nimbo

Hornet

Hornet Shooom’s Odyssey

Picolo Pictures

Picolo Pictures The Snail and the Whale

Magic Light Pictures

Best Short Subject

Filles Bleues, Peur Blanche

Miyu Productions

Miyu Productions KKUM

open the portal

open the portal Souvenir Souvenir

Blast Production

Blast Production The Places Where We Live (Cake)

FX Productions and FX

FX Productions and FX World of Tomorrow Episode Three: The Absent Destinations of David Prime

Don Hertzfeldt

Best Sponsored

Erste Group ‘Edgar’s Christmas’

Passion Animation Studios

Passion Animation Studios Max & Maxine

Hornet

Hornet The Last Mile

Nexus Studios

Nexus Studios There’s a Monster in My Kitchen

Cartoon Saloon, Mother

Cartoon Saloon, Mother Travel the Vote

Hornet

Best TV/Media – Preschool

Buddi

Episode: “Snow”

Unanico Group

Unanico Group Muppet Babies

Episode: “Wock-a-bye-Fozzie”

Oddbot/Disney Junior

Oddbot/Disney Junior Stillwater

Episode: “The Impossible Dream”/”Stuck in the Rain”

Apple/Gaumont/Scholastic

Apple/Gaumont/Scholastic The Adventures of Paddington

Episode: “Paddington Digs a Tunnel to Peru”

Blue-Zoo Animation Studio and Nickelodeon Animation Studio

Blue-Zoo Animation Studio and Nickelodeon Animation Studio Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum: I Am Madam President

Episode: “I am Madam President”

9 Story Media Group, Brown Bag Films

Best TV/Media – Children

Hilda

Episode: “Chapter 9: The Deerfox “

Silvergate Media for Netflix

“ Silvergate Media for Netflix Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Episode: “Finale Part 4: Rise:”

Nickelodeon Animation Studio

Nickelodeon Animation Studio She-Ra and the Princesses of Power

Episode: “Heart Part 2”

DreamWorks Animation

DreamWorks Animation Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Episode: “Shattered”

Lucasfilm Animation

Lucasfilm Animation Victor and Valentino

Episode: “The Lonely Haunts Club 3: La Llorona”

Cartoon Network Studios

Best TV/Media – General Audience

Close Enough

Episode: “Logan’s Run’d”/”Room Parents”

Cartoon Network Studios

Cartoon Network Studios Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal

Episode: “Coven Of The Damned “

Cartoon Network Studios

“ Cartoon Network Studios Harley Quinn

Episode: “Something Borrowed, Something Green “

Eshugadee Productions in association with Warner Bros. Animation

“ Eshugadee Productions in association with Warner Bros. Animation Rick and Morty

Episode: “The Vat of Acid Episode”

Rick and Morty LLC

Rick and Morty LLC The Midnight Gospel

Episode: “Mouse of Silver”

Titmouse Animation for Netflix

Best Student Film

100,000 Acres of Pine

Student director: Jennifer Alice Wright

School: The Animation Workshop

Student director: Jennifer Alice Wright School: The Animation Workshop Coffin

Student director: Yuanqing Cai, Nathan Crabot, Houzhi Huang, Mikolaj Janiw, Mandimby Lebon, Théo Tran Ngoc

School: Gobelins, l’école de l’image

Student director: Yuanqing Cai, Nathan Crabot, Houzhi Huang, Mikolaj Janiw, Mandimby Lebon, Théo Tran Ngoc School: Gobelins, l’école de l’image La Bestia

Student director: Marlijn Van Nuenen, Ram Tamez, Alfredo Gerard Kuttikatt

School: Gobelins, l’école de l’image

Student director: Marlijn Van Nuenen, Ram Tamez, Alfredo Gerard Kuttikatt School: Gobelins, l’école de l’image Latitude du printemps

Student director: Sylvain Cuvillier, Chloé Bourdic, Théophile Coursimault, Noémie Halberstam, Ma?lis Mosny, Zijing Ye

School: Rubika

Student director: Sylvain Cuvillier, Chloé Bourdic, Théophile Coursimault, Noémie Halberstam, Ma?lis Mosny, Zijing Ye School: Rubika O Black Hole!

Student director: Renee Zhan Student producer: Jesse Romain

School: National Film and Television School, UK

Best FX for TV/Media

Fast & Furious: Spy Racers

Episode: “Sirocco Fire Explosion”

DreamWorks Animation

Chris Browne, Brand Webb, Russell Richardson, Ardy Ala, Reggie Fourmyle

DreamWorks Animation Chris Browne, Brand Webb, Russell Richardson, Ardy Ala, Reggie Fourmyle Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous

Episode: “Welcome to Jurassic World”

DreamWorks Animation

Emad Khalili, Ivan Wang

DreamWorks Animation Emad Khalili, Ivan Wang Lamp Life

Episode: “Lamp Life”

Pixar Animation Studios

Greg Gladstone, Keith Daniel Klohn, Matthew WonG

Pixar Animation Studios Greg Gladstone, Keith Daniel Klohn, Matthew WonG Tales of Arcadia: Wizards

Episode: “Killahead, Part Two”

DreamWorks Animation

Greg Lev, Igor Lodeiro, Brandon Tyra, Cui Wei, Ma Xiao

DreamWorks Animation Greg Lev, Igor Lodeiro, Brandon Tyra, Cui Wei, Ma Xiao Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy (Siege)

Episode: “Episode 6”

Rooster Teeth Productions for Netflix

Masanori Sakakibara

Best FX for Feature

Over the Moon

Netflix Pearl Studio

Ian Farnsworth, Brian Casper, Reinhold Rittinger, Zoran Stojanoski , Jennifer Lasrado

Netflix Pearl Studio Ian Farnsworth, Brian Casper, Reinhold Rittinger, Zoran Stojanoski , Jennifer Lasrado Soul

Pixar Animation Studios

Tolga Göktekin, Carl Kaphan, Hiroaki Narita, Enrique Vila, Kylie Wijsmuller

Pixar Animation Studios Tolga Göktekin, Carl Kaphan, Hiroaki Narita, Enrique Vila, Kylie Wijsmuller The Croods: A New Age

DreamWorks Animation

Amaury Aubel, Domin Lee, Alex Timchenko, Andrew Wheeler, Derek Cheun

DreamWorks Animation Amaury Aubel, Domin Lee, Alex Timchenko, Andrew Wheeler, Derek Cheun Trolls World Tour

DreamWorks Animation

Zachary Glynn, Landon Gray, Youxi Woo, John Kosnik, Doug Rizeako

DreamWorks Animation Zachary Glynn, Landon Gray, Youxi Woo, John Kosnik, Doug Rizeako Wolfwalkers

Apple Original Films/Gkids

Kim Kelly, Leena Lecklin, Frédéric Plumey, Almu Redondo, Nicole Storck

Best Character Animation – TV/Media

Alien Xmas

Netflix Presents Fairview Entertainment/Sonar Entertainment/Chiodo Bros. Productions

Kim Blanchette

Netflix Presents Fairview Entertainment/Sonar Entertainment/Chiodo Bros. Productions Kim Blanchette BoJack Horseman

Episode: “Good Damage”

Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix

James Bowman

Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix James Bowman Cosmos: Possible Worlds

Episode: “Vavilov”

Starburns Industries

Dan MacKenzie

Starburns Industries Dan MacKenzie Hilda

Silvergate Media for Netflix

David Laliberté

Silvergate Media for Netflix David Laliberté Lamp Life

Episode: “Lamp Life”

Pixar Animation Studios

Lucas Fraga Pacheco

Best Character Animation – Feature

Onward

Pixar Animation Studios

Shaun Chacko

Pixar Animation Studios Shaun Chacko Soul

Pixar Animation Studios

Michal Makarewicz

Pixar Animation Studios Michal Makarewicz The Croods: A New Age

DreamWorks Animation

Rani Naamani

DreamWorks Animation Rani Naamani The Willoughbys

Netflix Presents A Bron Animation Production in association with Creative Wealth Media

Andrés Bedate Marti

Netflix Presents A Bron Animation Production in association with Creative Wealth Media Andrés Bedate Marti Wolfwalkers

Apple Original Films/Gkids

Emmanuel Asquier-Brassart

Best Character Animation – Live Action

The Christmas Chronicles 2

Production Company: Netflix Presents A 26th Street Pictures/Wonder Worldwide Production

FX Production Company: Weta Digital

Nick Stein, Caroline Ting, Sebastian Trujillo, David Yabu, Paul Ramsden

Production Company: Netflix Presents A 26th Street Pictures/Wonder Worldwide Production FX Production Company: Weta Digital Nick Stein, Caroline Ting, Sebastian Trujillo, David Yabu, Paul Ramsden The Mandalorian

Production Company: Lucasfilm

FX Production Company: Image Engine

Nathan Fitzgerald, Leo Ito, Chris Rogers, Eung Ho Lo, Emily Luk

Production Company: Lucasfilm FX Production Company: Image Engine Nathan Fitzgerald, Leo Ito, Chris Rogers, Eung Ho Lo, Emily Luk The Umbrella Academy 2

Production Company: UCP for Netflix

FX Production Company: Weta Digital

Aidan Martin, Hunter Parks, Craig Young, Viki Yeo, Krystal Sae Eua

Production Company: UCP for Netflix FX Production Company: Weta Digital Aidan Martin, Hunter Parks, Craig Young, Viki Yeo, Krystal Sae Eua Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made

Production Company: Walt Disney Pictures

FX Production Company: Framestore

Anders Beer, Marianne Morency, Hennadii Prykhodko, Sophie Burie, Cedric Le Poullennec

Best Character Animation – Video Game

League of Legends

Riot Games, Inc.

Jose “Sho” Hernandez, Lana Bachynski, Christopher Hsing, Matthew Johnson, Jason Hendrich

Riot Games, Inc. Jose “Sho” Hernandez, Lana Bachynski, Christopher Hsing, Matthew Johnson, Jason Hendrich Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales

Insomniac Games

Brian Wyser, Michael Yosh, Danny Garnett, David Hancock

Insomniac Games Brian Wyser, Michael Yosh, Danny Garnett, David Hancock Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Moon Studios Xbox Game Studios iam8bit

Jim Donovan, Warren Goff, Boris Hiestand, Kim Nguyen, Jason Martinsen

Moon Studios Xbox Game Studios iam8bit Jim Donovan, Warren Goff, Boris Hiestand, Kim Nguyen, Jason Martinsen The Last of Us Part II

Naughty Dog

Jeremy Yates, Eric Baldwin, Almudena Soria, Michal Mach, August Davies

Best Character Design – TV/Media

Amphibia

Episode: “The Shut-In!”

Disney TV Animation

Joe Sparrow

Disney TV Animation Joe Sparrow BNA

Episode: “Runaway Raccoon”

Trigger/Netflix

Yusuke Yoshigaki

Trigger/Netflix Yusuke Yoshigaki Craig of the Creek

Cartoon Network Studios

Danny Hynes

Cartoon Network Studios Danny Hynes Looney Tunes Cartoons

Warner Bros. Animation

Jim Soper

Warner Bros. Animation Jim Soper The Owl House

Episode: “Young Blood, Old Souls”

Disney Television Animation

Marina Gardner

Best Character Design – Feature

Soul

Pixar Animation Studios

Daniel López Muñoz

Pixar Animation Studios Daniel López Muñoz The Croods: A New Age

DreamWorks Animation

Joe Pitt

DreamWorks Animation Joe Pitt The Willoughbys

Netflix Presents A Bron Animation Production in association with Creative Wealth Media

Craig Kellman

Netflix Presents A Bron Animation Production in association with Creative Wealth Media Craig Kellman Trolls World Tour

DreamWorks Animation

Timothy Lamb

DreamWorks Animation Timothy Lamb Wolfwalkers

Apple Original Films/Gkids

Federico Pirovano

Best Direction – TV/Media

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal

Episode: “Plague Of Madness”

Cartoon Network Studios

Genndy Tartakovsky

Cartoon Network Studios Genndy Tartakovsky Great Pretender

Episode: “Case 1_1: Los Angeles Connection”

Production I.G. for Fuji Television Network and Netflix

Hiro Kaburagi

Production I.G. for Fuji Television Network and Netflix Hiro Kaburagi Mao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart

Episode: “Mao Mao’s Nakey”

Titmouse Inc/Cartoon Network Studios

Michael Moloney

Titmouse Inc/Cartoon Network Studios Michael Moloney Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Episode: “Battle Nexus NYC”

Nickelodeon Animation Studio

Alan Wan

Nickelodeon Animation Studio Alan Wan The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse

Episode: “Hard to Swallow”

Disney Television Animation

Eddie Trigueros

Best Direction – Feature

Calamity Jane

Maybe Movies

Rémi Chayé

Maybe Movies Rémi Chayé Over the Moon

Netflix Presents a Netflix/Pearl Studio Production/a Glen Keane Productions Presentation

Glen Keane

Netflix Presents a Netflix/Pearl Studio Production/a Glen Keane Productions Presentation Glen Keane Ride Your Wave

Science SARU/Gkids

Masaaki Yuasa

Science SARU/Gkids Masaaki Yuasa Soul

Pixar Animation Studios

Pete Docter, Kemp Powers

Pixar Animation Studios Pete Docter, Kemp Powers Wolfwalkers

Apple Original Films/Gkids

Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart

Best Music – TV/Media

Blood of Zeus

Episode: “Escape or Die”

Powerhouse Animation Studios for Netflix

Paul Edward-Francis

Powerhouse Animation Studios for Netflix Paul Edward-Francis Mira, Royal Detective

Episode: “The Great Diwali Mystery”

Wild Canary/Disney Junior

Amritha Vaz, Matthew Tishler, Jeannie Lurie

Wild Canary/Disney Junior Amritha Vaz, Matthew Tishler, Jeannie Lurie Star Trek: Lower Decks

Episode: “Crisis Point”

CBS’s Eye Animation Productions, Titmouse; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment

Chris Westlake

CBS’s Eye Animation Productions, Titmouse; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment Chris Westlake Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Episode: “Victory and Death”

Lucasfilm Animation

Kevin Kiner

Lucasfilm Animation Kevin Kiner The Tiger That Came to Tea

Lupus Films

David Arnold, Don Black

Best Music – Feature

Onward

Pixar Animation Studios

Mychael Danna, Jeff Danna

Pixar Animation Studios Mychael Danna, Jeff Danna Over the Moon

Netflix Presents a Netflix/Pearl Studio Production/a Glen Keane Productions Presentation

Steven Price, Christopher Curtis, Marjorie Duffield, Helen Park

Netflix Presents a Netflix/Pearl Studio Production/a Glen Keane Productions Presentation Steven Price, Christopher Curtis, Marjorie Duffield, Helen Park Soul

Pixar Animation Studios

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

Pixar Animation Studios Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste The Willoughbys

Netflix Presents A Bron Animation Production in association with Creative Wealth Media

Mark Mothersbaugh, Alessia Cara, Jon Levine, Colton Fisher

Netflix Presents A Bron Animation Production in association with Creative Wealth Media Mark Mothersbaugh, Alessia Cara, Jon Levine, Colton Fisher Wolfwalkers

Apple Original Films/Gkids

Bruno Coulais, Kíla

Best Production Design – TV/Media

Baba Yaga

Baobab Studios

Glenn Hernandez, Matthieu Saghezchi

Baobab Studios Glenn Hernandez, Matthieu Saghezchi Shooom’s Odyssey

Picolo Pictures

Julien Bisaro

Picolo Pictures Julien Bisaro The Adventures of Paddington

Episode: “Paddington And Halloween”

Blue-Zoo Animation Studio and Nickelodeon Animation Studio

Negar Bagheri

Episode: “Paddington And Halloween” Blue-Zoo Animation Studio and Nickelodeon Animation Studio Negar Bagheri To: Gerard

DreamWorks Animation

Raymond Zibach

DreamWorks Animation Raymond Zibach Trash Truck

Glen Keane Productions for Netflix

Eastwood Wong, Sylvia Liu, Elaine Lee, Tor Aunet, Lauren Zurcher

Best Production Design – Feature

Onward

Pixar Animation Studios

Noah Klocek, Sharon Calahan, Huy Nguyen, Bert Berry, Paul Conrad

Pixar Animation Studios Noah Klocek, Sharon Calahan, Huy Nguyen, Bert Berry, Paul Conrad Soul

Pixar Animation Studios

Steve Pilcher, Albert Lozano, Paul Abadilla, Bryn Imagire

Pixar Animation Studios Steve Pilcher, Albert Lozano, Paul Abadilla, Bryn Imagire The Willoughbys

Netflix Presents A Bron Animation Production in association with Creative Wealth Media

Kyle McQueen

Netflix Presents A Bron Animation Production in association with Creative Wealth Media Kyle McQueen Trolls World Tour

DreamWorks Animation

Kendal Cronkhite Shaindlin, Timothy Lamb

DreamWorks Animation Kendal Cronkhite Shaindlin, Timothy Lamb Wolfwalkers

Apple Original Films/Gkids

María Pareja, Ross Stewart, Tomm Moore

Best Storyboarding – TV/Media

Archibald’s Next Big Thing

Episode: “Baritone Tea Part 1”

DreamWorks Animation

Ben McLaughlin

DreamWorks Animation Ben McLaughlin Big City Greens

Episode: “Cheap Show”

Walt Disney Television Animation

Kiana Khansmith

Walt Disney Television Animation Kiana Khansmith Looney Tunes Cartoons

Warner Bros. Animation

Andrew Dickman

Warner Bros. Animation Andrew Dickman Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge

Warner Bros. Animation

Milo Neuman

Warner Bros. Animation Milo Neuman Shooom’s Odyssey

Picolo Pictures

Julien Bisaro

Best Storyboarding – Feature

Earwig and the Witch

Studio Ghibli

Goro Miyazaki

Studio Ghibli Goro Miyazaki Over the Moon

Netflix Presents a Netflix/Pearl Studio Production/a Glen Keane Productions Presentation

Glen Keane

Netflix Presents a Netflix/Pearl Studio Production/a Glen Keane Productions Presentation Glen Keane Soul

Pixar Animation Studios

Trevor Jimenez

Pixar Animation Studios Trevor Jimenez The Croods: A New Age

DreamWorks Animation

Evon Freeman

DreamWorks Animation Evon Freeman Wolfwalkers

Apple Original Films/Gkids

Guillaume Lorin

Best Voice Acting – TV/Media

Dragons: Rescue Riders

Episode: “Hunt for the Golden Dragon”

DreamWorks Animation

Jeff Bennett (Erik the Wretched)

DreamWorks Animation Jeff Bennett (Erik the Wretched) It’s Pony

Episode: “Episode 107”

Blue-Zoo Animation and Nickelodeon Animation Studio

Jessica DiCicco (Annie)

Blue-Zoo Animation and Nickelodeon Animation Studio Jessica DiCicco (Annie) Phineas and Ferb the Movie

Episode: “Candace Against the Universe”

Walt Disney Television Animation & Disney+

Ashley Tisdale (Candace)

Walt Disney Television Animation & Disney+ Ashley Tisdale (Candace) Tales of Arcadia: Wizards

Episode: “Our Final Act”

DreamWorks Animation

David Bradley (Merlin)

DreamWorks Animation David Bradley (Merlin) ThunderCats ROAR!

Episode: “ThunderSlobs”

Warner Bros. Animation

Patrick Seitz (Mumm-Ra, Tygra)

Best Voice Acting – Feature

Earwig and the Witch

Studio Ghibli

Vanessa Marshall (Bella Yaga)

Studio Ghibli Vanessa Marshall (Bella Yaga) Onward

Pixar Animation Studios

Tom Holland (Ian Lightfoot)

Pixar Animation Studios Tom Holland (Ian Lightfoot) Over the Moon

Netflix Presents a Netflix/Pearl Studio Production/a Glen Keane Productions Presentation

Robert G. Chiu (Chin)

Netflix Presents a Netflix/Pearl Studio Production/a Glen Keane Productions Presentation Robert G. Chiu (Chin) The Croods: A New Age

DreamWorks Animation

Nicolas Cage (Grug)

DreamWorks Animation Nicolas Cage (Grug) Wolfwalkers

Apple Original Films/Gkids

Eva Whittaker (Mebh Óg MacTíre)

Best Writing – TV/Media

Big Mouth

Episode: “The New Me”

Netflix

Andrew Goldberg, Patti Harrison, Andrew Goldberg

Netflix Andrew Goldberg, Patti Harrison, Andrew Goldberg Craig of the Creek

Cartoon Network Studios

Jeff Trammell, Tiffany Ford, Dashawn Mahone, Najja Porter

Cartoon Network Studios Jeff Trammell, Tiffany Ford, Dashawn Mahone, Najja Porter Fancy Nancy

Episode: “Nancy’s New Friend”

Disney Television Animation

Krista Tucker, Andy Guerdat, Matt Hoverman, Laurie Israel, Marisa Evans-Sanden

Disney Television Animation Krista Tucker, Andy Guerdat, Matt Hoverman, Laurie Israel, Marisa Evans-Sanden Harley Quinn

Episode: “Something Borrowed, Something Green”

Eshugadee Productions in association with Warner Bros. Animation

Sarah Peters

Eshugadee Productions in association with Warner Bros. Animation Sarah Peters She-Ra and the Princesses of Power

Episode: “Heart Part 2”

DreamWorks Animation

Noelle Stevenson

Best Writing – Feature

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Studiocanal and Aardman present in association with Anton Capital Entertainment An Aardman Production for Netflix

Mark Burton, Jon Brown

Studiocanal and Aardman present in association with Anton Capital Entertainment An Aardman Production for Netflix Mark Burton, Jon Brown Onward

Pixar Animation Studios

Dan Scanlon, Jason Headley, Keith Bunin

Pixar Animation Studios Dan Scanlon, Jason Headley, Keith Bunin Over the Moon

Netflix Presents a Netflix/Pearl Studio Production/a Glen Keane Productions Presentation

Audrey Wells

Netflix Presents a Netflix/Pearl Studio Production/a Glen Keane Productions Presentation Audrey Wells Soul

Pixar Animation Studios

Pete Docter, Mike Jones, Kemp Powers

Pixar Animation Studios Pete Docter, Mike Jones, Kemp Powers Wolfwalkers

Apple Original Films/Gkids

Will Collins

Best Editorial – TV/Media

Cops and Robbers

Lawrence Bender Productions for Netflix

Brandon Terry, Ezra Dweck, Del Spiva

Lawrence Bender Productions for Netflix Brandon Terry, Ezra Dweck, Del Spiva Hilda

Episode: “Chapter 9: The Deerfox”

Silvergate Media for Netflix

John McKinnon

Silvergate Media for Netflix John McKinnon If Anything Happens I Love You

Gilbert Films/Oh Good Productions for Netflix

Peter Ettinger, Michael Babcock

Gilbert Films/Oh Good Productions for Netflix Peter Ettinger, Michael Babcock Lamp Life

Episode: “Lamp Life”

Pixar Animation Studios

Serena Warner

Pixar Animation Studios Serena Warner To: Gerard

DreamWorks Animation

James Ryan

Best Editorial – Feature

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Studiocanal and Aardman present in association with Anton Capital Entertainment An Aardman Production for Netflix

Sim Evan-Jones, ACE, Adrian Rhodes

Studiocanal and Aardman present in association with Anton Capital Entertainment An Aardman Production for Netflix Sim Evan-Jones, ACE, Adrian Rhodes Calamity Jane

Maybe Movies

Benjamin Massoubre

Maybe Movies Benjamin Massoubre Onward

Pixar Animation Studios

Catherine Apple, Anna Wolitzky, Dave Suther

Pixar Animation Studios Catherine Apple, Anna Wolitzky, Dave Suther Soul

Pixar Animation Studios

Kevin Nolting, Gregory Amundson, Robert Grahamjones, Amera Rizk

Pixar Animation Studios Kevin Nolting, Gregory Amundson, Robert Grahamjones, Amera Rizk The Willoughbys

Netflix Presents A Bron Animation Production in association with Creative Wealth Media

Fiona Toth, Ken Schretzmann, ACE

For the Juried Awards, which honour “unparalleled achievement and exceptional contributions to animation”, three individuals will receive the Winsor McCay Award, including Hanna-Barbera layout artist Willie Ito (The Flintstones, Wacky Races), late-Disney visual development artist Sue C. Nichols (The Lion King, The Hunchback of Notre Dame), and veteran hand-drawn animator Bruce W. Smith (The Proud Family, Hair Love).

The June Foray Award will be awarded to Blue Sky/Pixar colour artist and Tonko House co-founder Daisuke “Dice” Tsutsumi (Robots, The Dam Keeper), Epic Games will be awarded the Ub lwerks Award for their Unreal Engine, and the Special Achievement Award will go to Howard, Don Hahn’s 2018 documentary about legendary songwriter Howard Ashman.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 48th Annie Awards will be hosted virtually at the Royce Hall in Los Angeles, California. The event will commence on Friday, April 16, 2021, at 7 pm PST.

We at Rotoscopers congratulate all the nominees for their recognition at the 48th Annie Awards!