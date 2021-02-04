After a two-month delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) has officially revealed all the nominations for the upcoming 78th Golden Globes. Netflix dominated the list with a total of 42, leading with movies like Mank, The Trial of the Chicago 7, The Queen’s Gambit, and The Crown. Though for the sake of us animation fans, let’s concentrate on the Best Motion Picture – Animated category.

Pixar led the Best Motion Picture – Animated category by securing two of the five spots: one for Dan Scalon’s urban fantasy adventure Onward and Pete Docter’s abstract philosophical think-piece Soul. DreamWorks’ prehistoric comedy sequel The Croods: A New Age also got nominated, joining the ranks of its predecessor which got the same nomination back in 2014 (though it lost to Disney’s Frozen). Netflix got its first nomination in the category with Glen Keane’s fantasy musical Over the Moon, while Cartoon Saloon’s Celtic tale Wolfwalkers was the studio’s second time nominated in the category following The Breadwinner.

Soul was also lucky enough to gain an additional Globe nomination, where its musical score by Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross (along with jazz musician Jon Batiste) became among the front runners for Best Original Score – Motion Picture. The duo also gained another nomination in the same category for Netflix’s Mark. Reznor and Ross will be competing with the scores of Alexandre Desplat’s The Midnight Sky, Ludwig Göransson’s Tenet, and James Newton Howard’s The News of the World for the award.

Below lists the categories featuring animated nominations and their recipients. The full list of nominations can be viewed here.

Best Motion Picture – Animated

The Croods: A New Age (Universal Pictures)

(Universal Pictures) Onward (Walt Disney Pictures)

(Walt Disney Pictures) Over the Moon (Netflix)

(Netflix) Soul (Walt Disney Pictures)

(Walt Disney Pictures) Wolfwalkers (Cartoon Saloon)

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

The Midnight Sky (Netflix) – Alexandre Desplat

(Netflix) – Alexandre Desplat Tenet (Warner Bros.) – Ludwig Göransson

(Warner Bros.) – Ludwig Göransson News of the World (Universal Pictures) – James Newton Howard

(Universal Pictures) – James Newton Howard Mank (Netflix) – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

(Netflix) – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross Soul (Pixar) – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

The 78th Golden Globes will broadcast on NBC at 5 p.m. Pacific Time on February 28, 2021. Tina Fey (Soul) and Amy Poehler (Inside Out) will reunite to present the ceremony for the third time having previously done so in 2013 and 2015.

