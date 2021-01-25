Today, we have an exciting announcement here at Rotoscopers. This Thursday, January 28th, begins the annual Sundance Film Festival, which normally takes place in Park City, Utah. However, this year, the festival is taking place virtually via an online festival. To celebrate the festival, we are interviewing as many of the animators, both for shorts and features, as we possibly can.

This year, at the festiva,l there are nine shorts and two features, e.g., one documentary and one dramatic feature.

Features

Cryptozoo – directed by Dash Shaw who previously created My Entire High School is Sinking into the Sea. This film tells the story of a couple that stumble upon a zoo of cryptids or unicorns.

Flee – a documentary directed by Jonas Poher Rasmussen. This film is about an Afghan refugee named Amin who is preparing to marry but must deal with some baggage first. It uses archive footage, 80s pop music, and hand-drawn animation to tell Amin’s story.

Shorts

GNT – directors Sara Hirner, Rosemary Vasquez-Brown

Misery Loves Company – director Sasha Lee

KKUM – director Kang-min Kim

The Fourfold – director Alsi Telengut

Trepanation – director Nick Flaherty

Souvenir Souvenir – director Bastien Dubois

Little Miss Fate – director Joder von Rotz

Ghost Dogs – director Joe Cappa

The Fire Next Time – director Renaldho Pelle

We hope you are looking forward to getting to know these animators as much as we enjoyed talking with them. Are any of you attending the festival? You can find more information about virtual tickets here. Thanks to our readers and to each of the animators for taking the time to speak with us!

Edited by: Kelly Conley