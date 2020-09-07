The official trailer for Netflix’s roaring, toothy Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous has recently dropped via Deadline! Check it out below!

A group of six teenagers are trapped at a new adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar. When the events of the film unfold and dinosaurs are unleashed across the island, each kid realizes their very survival rests on the shoulders of themselves and their fellow campers. Unable to reach the outside world, the six teens will go from strangers to friends to family as they band together to survive the dinosaurs and uncover hidden secrets so deep they threaten the world itself. Deadline

The upcoming show from Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation features the voice cast of Paul-Mikél Williams (Westworld), Jenna Ortega (Elena of Avalor), Ryan Potter (Big Hero 6, Where’s Waldo?), Raini Rodriguez (When Marnie Was There), Sean Giambrone (Solar Opposite, Harley Quinn), and Kausar Mohammed (Silicon Valley).

Executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow, Frank Marshall, and Lane Leuras, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous will feature eight episodes, starting on September 18, 2020.

Ready for a trip at possibly the worst summer camp ever? Let us know!