A new teaser trailer has dropped for Cartoon Saloon’s upcoming film Wolfwalkers where hunters face off against shapeshifting beings! Check out the teaser trailer below!

A young apprentice hunter and her father journey to Ireland to help wipe out the last wolf pack. But everything changes when she befriends a free-spirited girl from a mysterious tribe rumored to transform into wolves by night. Apple TV+

Reported by theWorld Animation Network, Wolfwalkers is directed by Oscar-nominated Tomm Moore (Song of the Sea, The Secret of Kells) and Ross Stewart (The Secret of Kells), with a screenplay from Will Collins (Song of the Sea).

[Cartoon Brew]

The 2D animated movie features the voices of Honor Kneafsey, Eva Whitaker, Sean Bean, Simon McBurney, Tommy Tiernan, Jon Kenny, John Morton, and Maria Doyle Kennedy. The producers are Paul Young, Nora Twomey, Tomm Moore and Stéphan Roelants. Cartoon Saloon (The Breadwinner) is co-producing the movie with Melusine Productions (Ernest & Celestine)

An Apple Original film, Wolfwalkers will debut in theaters and on Apple TV+ sometime this year.

Ready to hunt and howl at the moon? Let us know!