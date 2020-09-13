The animation legend, Don Bluth, is returning with a brand new studio aptly named Don Bluth Studios. According to the main Facebook page, the newly formed studio is a joint venture between Don Bluth and animator, Lavalle Lee, from Traditional Animation.

The main goal of Don Bluth Studios is to bring about a resurgence of hand-drawn animation by establishing “NEW characters, NEW ideas and NEW projects.” Don Bluth is no stranger to hand-drawn animation having helmed some of the most memorable hand-drawn animated films of the 80s including The Secret of NIMH, An American Tail, The Land Before Time, and All Dogs Go to Heaven.

One of the new projects being worked on at the moment is Bluth Fables, a series of short stories similar to nursery rhymes and Aesop’s Fables but with a Don Bluth twist. The project’s progress can be tracked via livestreams on Lavalle Lee’s YouTube channel.

Are you excited to see ‘Bluth Fables’ and more hand-drawn animated content from Don Bluth Studios? Let us know in the comments below!

Edited by: Kelly Conley