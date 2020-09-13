Riverdance, a theatrical phenomenon featuring traditional Irish dancing, interestingly enough started out as an interval performance act on the Eurovision Song Contest 1994. In February 2020, it was announced that an animated adaptation based on the phenomenon was in the works. Now, we’ve received news of the film’s voice cast from The Hollywood Reporter.

Riverdance: The Animated Adventure “follows an Irish boy named Keegan and a Spanish girl named Moya as they journey into the mythical world of the Megaloceros Giganteus” The film will feature the voice talents of Pierce Brosnan, Lilly Singh, Brendan Gleeson, Aisling Bea, Jermaine Fowler, Pauline McLynn, John Kavanagh, Sam Hardy, and Hannah Herman Cortes. Pierece Brosnan is set to voice the King of the Megaloceros Giganteus while Brendan Gleeson and John Kavanagh are slated to voice the villains.

The film is a co-production between Aniventure (Blazing Samurai) and River Productions. It will be directed by Dave Rosenbaum (The Picture of Dorian Gray) and Eamonn Butler with a screenplay written by Rosenbaum and Tyler Werrin. Bill Whelan, who scored the original production, will score the animated film as well. A release date hasn’t been announced yet.

