Highlights
- Main discussion: A Troll in Central Park (1994)
- The Troll version of Elsa
- The cast no one wants to claim
- All of Don Bluth’s films that were in the pipeline at this time.
- “Get Phil Collins on the line!”
- Demon Baby sound effect
- That EPIC Thumb War
- How this could have been fixed.
- We rate it!
- Voicemails: Kirk
- Bloopers
