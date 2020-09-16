The Warner Siblings and fan-favorites Pinky and the Brain are returning for more hijinks, and in honor of the show’s 27th anniversary, Hulu has unveiled a behind-the-scenes sneak preview of the upcoming reboot set to launch on November 20th, 2020.
The preview showcases animatics and new sketches of the fan-favorite characters. The original voice cast, including Rob Paulsen (Yakko, Pinky), Jess Harnell (Wakko), Tress MacNeille (Dot), and Maurice LaMarche (the Brain), will return to reprise their roles in the reboot.
*This is a user-submitted post by Ernesto Chacon*
Sources: Comicbook and Laughing Place
Edited by: Kelly Conley
