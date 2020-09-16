The Warner Siblings and fan-favorites Pinky and the Brain are returning for more hijinks, and in honor of the show’s 27th anniversary, Hulu has unveiled a behind-the-scenes sneak preview of the upcoming reboot set to launch on November 20th, 2020.

🎉 HAPPY BIRTHDAY ANIMANIACS! 🎉



To celebrate the 27th anniversary of the original series premiere, we're giving you a special behind-the-scenes look of your favorite voice cast at work.



Stream brand new episodes of #Animaniacs on November 20th, only on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/CQSIQo1lq2 — Hulu (@hulu) September 13, 2020

The preview showcases animatics and new sketches of the fan-favorite characters. The original voice cast, including Rob Paulsen (Yakko, Pinky), Jess Harnell (Wakko), Tress MacNeille (Dot), and Maurice LaMarche (the Brain), will return to reprise their roles in the reboot.

What do you guys think of the Animaniacs reboot sneak preview and the original cast returning? Let us know in the comments below!

*This is a user-submitted post by Ernesto Chacon*

Sources: Comicbook and Laughing Place

Edited by: Kelly Conley