Animated shorts are a rare commodity these days, often relegated to dusty corners of streaming services, so when one is released theatrically, it feels special and nostalgic. This makes watching The Bad Guys: Little Lies and Alibis, a DreamWorks Animation short that plays before Dog Man, particularly enjoyable.

The Bad Guys: Little Lies and Alibis picks up a few months after the events of the original film, where the notorious Bad Guys—Mr. Wolf (Sam Rockwell), Mr. Snake (Marc Maron), Ms. Tarantula (Awkwafina), Mr. Shark (Craig Robinson), and Mr. Piranha (Anthony Ramos)—arrive at their parole meeting late and attempt explaining what happened. Eagerly looking forward to the start of their new life and freedom, their plans to promptly arrive go awry when their car gets towed, causing a cascade of comedic events. The situation spirals until they inadvertently find themselves in the middle of a bank heist with just a few minutes to spare before making their appointment.

Strategically released to rekindle our interest in the Bad Guys before the release of The Bad Guys 2 later this year, it’s a joyful reunion seeing the gang back together on the big screen as they get entangled in escalating antics. The delightful, raucous film begins with the team arriving late at their parole meeting, with Mr. Wolf strangely covered in blue paint. As they recount what happened in a series of flashbacks, the puzzle pieces all fall into place.

Just enough time is spent on each character, highlighting the best aspects of their persona, such as Mr. Wolf’s wit and charm and Pirahna’s aggression. The appearance of the imposter Bad at the end in the bank is a clever bit, reaffirming the Bad Guys as top dogs in the criminal world as they easily outsmart the wannabe baddies. The five-minute short wraps up with a satisfying conclusion and hilarious punchline.

The Bad Guys: Little Lies and Alibis masters the short-film formula, serving both as a simple, entertaining standalone story and perfect teaser for the highly anticipating sequel. Whatever you do, don’t arrive late to your showing because this short is just as good as the main event.

The Bad Guys: Little Lies and Alibis opens in theaters in front of Dog Man on January 31, 2025.

★★★★