

Warner Bros. has released a brand new trailer for its upcoming live-action/animated hybrid film Space Jam: A New Legacy. Starring Lebron James and Bugs Bunny (Jeff Bergman), this new trailer puts greater emphasis on the Tune Squad, their wacky hijinks, and the threat they face at the hands of the villainous Goon Squad.. Check out the full trailer down below!



Welcome to the Jam! Basketball champion and global icon LeBron James goes on an epic adventure alongside timeless Tune Bugs Bunny with the animated/live-action event “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” from director Malcolm D. Lee and an innovative filmmaking team including Ryan Coogler and Maverick Carter. This transformational journey is a manic mashup of two worlds that reveals just how far some parents will go to connect with their kids. When LeBron and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the A.I.’s digitized champions on the court: a powered-up roster of professional basketball stars as you’ve never seen them before. It’s Tunes versus Goons in the highest-stakes challenge of his life, that will redefine LeBron’s bond with his son and shine a light on the power of being yourself. The ready-for-action Tunes destroy convention, supercharge their unique talents and surprise even “King” James by playing the game their own way.

There’s no shortage of looney-ness here, with Acme contraptions. bodily harm, and trigger-happy rustlers aplenty. Daffy Duck (Eric Bauza) steals the show with his one-liners, while Lola Bunny (Zendaya) and the martini-sipping Granny (Candy Milo) are also given a chance to shine. As we’ve learned from the last trailer, A New Legacy will also feature cameos from various Warner-owned IPs; one particularly cute moment involves the Iron Giant fist-bumping King Kong. It’s all great fun, until Don Cheadle declares that the Looney Tunes will be killed (or “deleted”, as the trailer kindly puts it) if they lose the game. Yikes.

Space Jam: A New Legacy hits theaters and HBO Max on July 16, 2021!

