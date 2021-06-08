Saddle up, buckaroo! We are heading to the Wild West as we discuss SPIRIT UNTAMED (2021). Join along for a light-hearted romp as we discuss the cowboy legacy, rodeos, and more in episode 206 of the Animation Addicts Podcast!

SPIRIT UNTAMED Podcast

Highlights

Main discussion: Spirit Untamed (2021)

Background of “Spirit Untamed”

Cowboy History

The Escaramuza Charra

Being able to ride horses is just a little girl’s dream!

Bow to a Hypogriff before you can ride it.

That’s my favorite trail song!

“There’s always time for friendship-based crafting“

ANIMATION TROPE: Parent died doing THING, so THING is banned.

That strawberry wallpaper is FREAKIN’ ADORABLE.

We rate it!

