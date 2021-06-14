Dust off your hard hat and thumb through your dad’s joke book; Disney has dropped the official trailer for the highly anticipated series Monsters at Work and also changed the show’s premiere date. Check out the trailer below.

Monsters at Work takes place the day after the Monsters, Incorporated power plant started harvesting the laughter of children to fuel the city of Monstropolis, thanks to Mike and Sulley’s discovery that laughter generates ten times more energy than screams. It follows the story of Tylor Tuskmon, an eager young monster who graduated top of his class at Monsters University and always dreamed of becoming a Scarer until he lands a job at Monsters, Incorporated, and discovers that scaring is out and laughter is in. After Tylor is temporarily reassigned to the Monsters, Inc. Facilities Team (MIFT), he must work alongside a misfit bunch of mechanics while setting his sights on becoming a Jokester. Animation Magazine

Billy Crystal and John Goodman return to voice the beloved roles of Mike Wazowski and James P. “Sulley” Sullivan. The voice cast also features Ben Feldman (Big Hero 6: The Series), Mindy Kaling (Inside Out), Henry Winkler (Happy Days), Lucas Neff (Raising Hope), John Ratzenberger (Toy Story franchise), Jennifer Tilly (Monsters Inc.), Bonnie Hunt (Zootopia), Bob Peterson (Up), and Alanna Ubach (Coco).

[Via IMDb]

Disney Television Animation produces the upcoming animated original series, which was inspired by Pixar’s successful Monsters, Inc., with Disney Animation veteran Bobs Gannaway (Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, Planes: Fire & Rescue) developing and executive producing the new show. Sean Lurie (Inner Workings) serves as producer. Kat Good (Big Hero 6: The Series) and Steve Anderson (Meet the Robinsons) both act as supervising directors; the late Rob Gibbs (Monsters, Inc.) directed some of the show’s initial episodes.

Monsters at Work will debut on Disney+, starting on July 7, 2021, with new episodes available every Wednesday.

Ready to crack some jokes with Mike and Sulley and work with the MIFT? Let us know in the comments!