Morgan and Chelsea put on those nostalgia goggles as they discuss Charlotte’s Web (1973). He’s Some Pig! Join along for this Charlotte’s Web podcast in episode 185 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.

Charlotte’s Web (1973) Podcast

Highlights

Nerdy Couch Discussion: Short Author Spotlight of E.B. White

Main discussion: Charlotte’s Web (1973)

The Music by the Sherman Brothers

Don’t judge farmers until you look deeper.

Sorry, Sheep. You’re not the top.

She’s being gaslighted

How do the characters change?

Themes of friendship, love, death and a higher power.

A good friend and a good writer

Did you cry?

Patron’s Comments

We rate it!

Voicemails: Esther & Chad

