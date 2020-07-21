Morgan and Chelsea put on those nostalgia goggles as they discuss Charlotte’s Web (1973). He’s Some Pig! Join along for this Charlotte’s Web podcast in episode 185 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.
Charlotte’s Web (1973) Podcast
Highlights
- Nerdy Couch Discussion: Short Author Spotlight of E.B. White
- Main discussion: Charlotte’s Web (1973)
- The Music by the Sherman Brothers
- Don’t judge farmers until you look deeper.
- Sorry, Sheep. You’re not the top.
- She’s being gaslighted
- How do the characters change?
- Themes of friendship, love, death and a higher power.
- A good friend and a good writer
- Did you cry?
- Patron’s Comments
- We rate it!
- Voicemails: Esther & Chad
