A trailer for the first season of Star Trek: Lower Decks recently dropped this month. Instead of our favorite Vulcan and heroic captain, the animated comedy follows the workplace adventures of the “cool scrappy underdogs” support crew on the U.S.S. Cerritos.

The animated comedy series STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS follows the support crew on one of Starfleet’s least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, in 2380. Ensigns Mariner (Tawny Newsome), Boimler (Jack Quaid), Rutherford (Eugene Cordero) and Tendi (Noël Wells) have to keep up with their duties and their social lives, often while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies. CBS

Developed by Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites) with animation produced by Titmouse (Big Mouth), the show will air exclusively on CBS All Access in the US. ViaComCBS Global Distribution Group will distribute the show worldwide.

Star Trek: Lower Decks will premiere on August 6, 2020.

Ready to set your phasers to stun? Let us know!

Source: World Animation Magazine