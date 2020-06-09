Our “Spidey Sense is tingling” and we can’t wait to talk about Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018). Morgan Stradling, Chelsea Robson, and our guest host, Eli Sanza, get ready to swing into action and join along for this Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse podcast in episode 182 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Podcast

Highlights

Welcome two new Gold patrons, Esther and Jill!

Main discussion: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

General Info, directors, and awards

How big of a Spider-Man fan is everyone?

Let’s gush over the art style, our reactions to the trailers, and our theater experience.

Miles’ Family History

Washed-up Spider-Man vs Perfect Spider-Man

Gwen Stacy Love

Patron Question: If you could have a spin-off movie of any of the other Spider-Men/Women from Spider-Verse, which would you like to see?

We rate it!

Bloopers: Enter the Roto-Verse

Voicemails: Alex & Jonathan

Links Mentioned

