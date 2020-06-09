Our “Spidey Sense is tingling” and we can’t wait to talk about Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018). Morgan Stradling, Chelsea Robson, and our guest host, Eli Sanza, get ready to swing into action and join along for this Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse podcast in episode 182 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Podcast
Highlights
- Welcome two new Gold patrons, Esther and Jill!
- Main discussion: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)
- General Info, directors, and awards
- How big of a Spider-Man fan is everyone?
- Let’s gush over the art style, our reactions to the trailers, and our theater experience.
- Miles’ Family History
- Washed-up Spider-Man vs Perfect Spider-Man
- Gwen Stacy Love
- Patron Question: If you could have a spin-off movie of any of the other Spider-Men/Women from Spider-Verse, which would you like to see?
- We rate it!
- Bloopers: Enter the Roto-Verse
- Voicemails: Alex & Jonathan
Links Mentioned
- Watch the film: Blu-ray | DVD | Digital | Rent | iTunes
- Buy the soundtrack: CD | Digital | iTunes
- DisneyQuotes.com
