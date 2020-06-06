Sonic the Hedgehog is speeding right to a sequel! After opening to number one at the US box office and racing to $306.8M worldwide, Paramount Pictures and SEGA SAMMY have green-lit the sequel’s development to begin. Returning will be director Jeff Fowler (Gopher Broke) and scriptwriters Pat Casey and Josh Miller, both of whom worked on Golan the Insatiable.

The live-action/CG film has had a unique journey from concept to sequel. After causing a online storm of controversy over Sonic’s original CGI design, the film’s creators were forced to redo the creepy-looking character design in order to get it closer to original video games. This extra effort pushed the film’s release from November 2019 to mid-February 2020 and propelled Sonic the Hedgehog to worldwide success. The movie is now available for purchase.

Via Animation Magazine

Have you seen Sonic the Hedgehog yet?