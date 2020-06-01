Although most movie theaters are still temporarily closed thanks to coronavirus, GKIDS has found a way to showcase its latest offering, Marona’s Fantastic Tale, in virtual cinema. Check out the trailer for the new film!

Told in a mashup of 2D, 3D, and cut-out animation, Marona’s Fantastic Tale serves as a bittersweet reminder of the limitless love dogs have for humans:

The poetic and touching film from director Anca Damian follows an optimistic stray dog named Marona as she looks back on the human companions she has loved throughout her life. Delivered alongside dazzlingly colorful, sweeping designs produced in part by acclaimed artist Brecht Evens, MARONA’S FANTASTIC TALE is a life-affirming tale told with the patient, boundless love of a dog, and reminds us that happiness is a small thing. MaronaMovie.com

Directed by Anca Damian and collaboratively produced by studios in France, Belgian, and Romania, the movie will be shown in virtual cinema, a form of viewership that GKIDS explains “lets you watch the latest films from the comfort of home while supporting local theaters and organizations.”

“While GKIDS and our exhibition partners’ original intention was for audiences to enjoy Marona’s Fantastic Tale as an in-theater experience, we are elated to bring this beautiful, touching film to home viewers through virtual cinema. During this time when many of us are socially isolated, we are hopeful that this film will serve as a reminder to cherish even the smallest moments with our friends and companions.” Chance Huskey, GKIDS’ Director of Distribution

Starting June 12, 2020, tickets for Marona’s Fantastic Tale will be available for purchase on MaronaMovie.com.

Want to watch Marona’s Fantastic Tale? Comment about what you liked in the trailer!