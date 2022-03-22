Join along for Dating ideas for Disney fans podcast in episode 244 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.
Highlights
- Snow white – Take a cooking class
- Pinocchio – Go Fishing, Whale watching, Puppeteering Class
- Fantasia – Go to the symphony
- Dumbo – Go to the circus
- Bambi – Go to the zoo, hike in the forest
- Saludos Amigos – Visit a locally owned restaurant with food from “South of the Border” (Mexican, Peruvian, Brazilian, etc. food)
- The Three Caballeros – They are all birds so you can visit a aviation museum
- Make Mine Music – Open to Ideas
- Fun and Fancy Free -Go to a Famers’ Market
- Melody Time – Open to Ideas
- The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad – Game Night People or Carving Pumpkins
- Cinderella – Dancing Classes
- Alice in Wonderland – Take a painting class and “paint the roses red”
- Peter Pan – Paintball
- Lady and the Tramp – Italian Dinner but look on Yelp or Diners, Drive-ins and Dives and look for the best spaghetti and meatballs in your city
- Sleeping Beauty – take a walk through the woods… that sounds creepy… unless he’s hot.
- 101 Dalmatians – Volunteer at a shelter
- The Sword in the Stone – Renaissance Festival or Cosplay groups
- The Jungle Book – Camp Fire or take a lesson with a survival school
- The Aristocats – Jazz club
- Robin Hood – Play Badminton
- The Rescuers – Visit a pawn shop, pick a product for sale and make up a story on how it got there. The best story wins. If you are really committed, you can go to a thrift shop, buy a crazy outfit, and wear it for the rest of the date.
- Pete’s Dragon – (Let us know your ideas in the comments!)
- Fox and the Hound – Visit an animal reserve
- The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh – Build a Bear or go to a Bee Farm and Harvest Honey
- The Black Cauldron – Learn to make your own “Sorcerer’s Brew” aka homemade root beer
- The Great Mouse Detective – Murder Mystery Dinner
- Oliver and Company – Go to a dog show.
- The Little Mermaid – Visit a new town, test drive a cool car, and go on a paddle boat ride.
- Rescuers Down Under – Pea Soup! Either go to a super posh restaurant or get dressed up and make dinner at home.
- Beauty and the Beast – Go to a bookstore and talk about your favorite books. Take a trip to the snow and have a snowball fight.
- Aladdin – Make your own “Magic Carpet Ride” – Rent a tandem bike or just plan a bike ride in a cool area.
- Nightmare Before Christmas – Christmas themed Halloween pumpkin carving or Halloween themed Christmas tree.
- The Lion King – Plan a trip to your closest natural or man-made waterfall.
- A Goofy Movie – Go to a music concert of an artist that you both like. Could be someone who is very popular or a small independent artist.
- Pocahontas – Well, hello Grandmother Willow… Visit your grandparents or volunteer at a senior center.
- The Hunchback of Notre Dame– Go to a local festival or parade
- Hercules – Look up a local Dinner Theater and take a walk to discuss the good and bad.
- Mulan – They were at war together so… Maybe offer to work out together. *Word or caution: Offering a workout date might not go over well unless it is clear that he/she already does this without you.
- Tarzan – Make Banana Bread
- Fantasia 2000 –
- Dinosaur – Natural History Museum
- Emperor’s New Groove – Go to a water park
- Atlantis the Lost Empire – Scavenger Hunt or Escape Room
- Lilo and Stitch – Go to or plan a luau
- Treasure Planet – Take a discovery flight and see how to fly a plane
- Brother Bear – Plan a picnic in the great outdoors. Or go to the next level and go “glamping.” Tentrr or Outdoorsy App.
- Home on the Range – Go to a farm and Milk your own Milk. Learn to ride horses.
- Chicken Little – Go star gazing or visit an observatory
- Meet the Robinsons – Coffee Shot and Chat
- Bolt – He is a movie star. So, you can make a short camera phone movie together. Or pick one of the other activities and document it.
- Enchanted – Go to a charity dinner and count that as your Royal Ball, or look up a cool suspension bring close to you and go there.
- Princess and the Frog – Make New Orleans Beignets
- Tangled – Lantern festival
- Winnie the Pooh – Go to a farmers market and buy local honey.
- Wreck-It Ralph – go to an arcade
- Frozen – Ice skating
- Big Hero 6 – Do a robotics project together. Seriously, there are simple kits for sale for $35 that are great for beginners
- Moana – Make something shiny
- Ralph Breaks the Internet – spend a day off your phone.
- Zootopia – Literally “Try Everything” on this list.
- Frozen II – Learn about and share your family history stories.
- Raya and the Last Dragon –
- Encanto – Columbian restaurant
