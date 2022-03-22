Join along for Dating ideas for Disney fans podcast in episode 244 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.

Snow white – Take a cooking class

– Take a cooking class Pinocchio – Go Fishing, Whale watching, Puppeteering Class

– Go Fishing, Whale watching, Puppeteering Class Fantasia – Go to the symphony

– Go to the symphony Dumbo – Go to the circus

– Go to the circus Bambi – Go to the zoo, hike in the forest

– Go to the zoo, hike in the forest Saludos Amigos – Visit a locally owned restaurant with food from “South of the Border” (Mexican, Peruvian, Brazilian, etc. food)

– Visit a locally owned restaurant with food from “South of the Border” (Mexican, Peruvian, Brazilian, etc. food) The Three Caballeros – They are all birds so you can visit a aviation museum

– They are all birds so you can visit a aviation museum Make Mine Music – Open to Ideas

– Open to Ideas Fun and Fancy Free -Go to a Famers’ Market

-Go to a Famers’ Market Melody Time – Open to Ideas

– Open to Ideas The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad – Game Night People or Carving Pumpkins

– Game Night People or Carving Pumpkins Cinderella – Dancing Classes

– Dancing Classes Alice in Wonderland – Take a painting class and “paint the roses red”

– Take a painting class and “paint the roses red” Peter Pan – Paintball

– Paintball Lady and the Tramp – Italian Dinner but look on Yelp or Diners, Drive-ins and Dives and look for the best spaghetti and meatballs in your city

– Italian Dinner but look on Yelp or Diners, Drive-ins and Dives and look for the best spaghetti and meatballs in your city Sleeping Beauty – take a walk through the woods… that sounds creepy… unless he’s hot.

– take a walk through the woods… that sounds creepy… unless he’s hot. 101 Dalmatians – Volunteer at a shelter

– Volunteer at a shelter The Sword in the Stone – Renaissance Festival or Cosplay groups

– Renaissance Festival or Cosplay groups The Jungle Book – Camp Fire or take a lesson with a survival school

– Camp Fire or take a lesson with a survival school The Aristocats – Jazz club

– Jazz club Robin Hood – Play Badminton

– Play Badminton The Rescuers – Visit a pawn shop, pick a product for sale and make up a story on how it got there. The best story wins. If you are really committed, you can go to a thrift shop, buy a crazy outfit, and wear it for the rest of the date.

– Visit a pawn shop, pick a product for sale and make up a story on how it got there. The best story wins. If you are really committed, you can go to a thrift shop, buy a crazy outfit, and wear it for the rest of the date. Pete’s Dragon – (Let us know your ideas in the comments!)

– (Let us know your ideas in the comments!) Fox and the Hound – Visit an animal reserve

– Visit an animal reserve The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh – Build a Bear or go to a Bee Farm and Harvest Honey

– Build a Bear or go to a Bee Farm and Harvest Honey The Black Cauldron – Learn to make your own “Sorcerer’s Brew” aka homemade root beer

– Learn to make your own “Sorcerer’s Brew” aka homemade root beer The Great Mouse Detective – Murder Mystery Dinner

– Murder Mystery Dinner Oliver and Company – Go to a dog show.

– Go to a dog show. The Little Mermaid – Visit a new town, test drive a cool car, and go on a paddle boat ride.

– Visit a new town, test drive a cool car, and go on a paddle boat ride. Rescuers Down Under – Pea Soup! Either go to a super posh restaurant or get dressed up and make dinner at home.

– Pea Soup! Either go to a super posh restaurant or get dressed up and make dinner at home. Beauty and the Beast – Go to a bookstore and talk about your favorite books. Take a trip to the snow and have a snowball fight.

– Go to a bookstore and talk about your favorite books. Take a trip to the snow and have a snowball fight. Aladdin – Make your own “Magic Carpet Ride” – Rent a tandem bike or just plan a bike ride in a cool area.

– Make your own “Magic Carpet Ride” – Rent a tandem bike or just plan a bike ride in a cool area. Nightmare Before Christmas – Christmas themed Halloween pumpkin carving or Halloween themed Christmas tree.

– Christmas themed Halloween pumpkin carving or Halloween themed Christmas tree. The Lion King – Plan a trip to your closest natural or man-made waterfall.

– Plan a trip to your closest natural or man-made waterfall. A Goofy Movie – Go to a music concert of an artist that you both like. Could be someone who is very popular or a small independent artist.

– Go to a music concert of an artist that you both like. Could be someone who is very popular or a small independent artist. Pocahontas – Well, hello Grandmother Willow… Visit your grandparents or volunteer at a senior center.

– Well, hello Grandmother Willow… Visit your grandparents or volunteer at a senior center. The Hunchback of Notre Dame – Go to a local festival or parade

– Go to a local festival or parade Hercules – Look up a local Dinner Theater and take a walk to discuss the good and bad.

– Look up a local Dinner Theater and take a walk to discuss the good and bad. Mulan – They were at war together so… Maybe offer to work out together. *Word or caution: Offering a workout date might not go over well unless it is clear that he/she already does this without you.

– They were at war together so… Maybe offer to work out together. *Word or caution: Offering a workout date might not go over well unless it is clear that he/she already does this without you. Tarzan – Make Banana Bread

– Make Banana Bread Fantasia 2000 –

– Dinosaur – Natural History Museum

– Natural History Museum Emperor’s New Groove – Go to a water park

– Go to a water park Atlantis the Lost Empire – Scavenger Hunt or Escape Room

Lilo and Stitch – Go to or plan a luau

– Go to or plan a luau Treasure Planet – Take a discovery flight and see how to fly a plane

– Take a discovery flight and see how to fly a plane Brother Bear – Plan a picnic in the great outdoors. Or go to the next level and go “glamping.” Tentrr or Outdoorsy App.

– Plan a picnic in the great outdoors. Or go to the next level and go “glamping.” Tentrr or Outdoorsy App. Home on the Range – Go to a farm and Milk your own Milk. Learn to ride horses.

– Go to a farm and Milk your own Milk. Learn to ride horses. Chicken Little – Go star gazing or visit an observatory

– Go star gazing or visit an observatory Meet the Robinsons – Coffee Shot and Chat

– Coffee Shot and Chat Bolt – He is a movie star. So, you can make a short camera phone movie together. Or pick one of the other activities and document it.

– He is a movie star. So, you can make a short camera phone movie together. Or pick one of the other activities and document it. Enchanted – Go to a charity dinner and count that as your Royal Ball, or look up a cool suspension bring close to you and go there.

– Go to a charity dinner and count that as your Royal Ball, or look up a cool suspension bring close to you and go there. Princess and the Frog – Make New Orleans Beignets

– Make New Orleans Beignets Tangled – Lantern festival

– Lantern festival Winnie the Pooh – Go to a farmers market and buy local honey.

– Go to a farmers market and buy local honey. Wreck-It Ralph – go to an arcade

– go to an arcade Frozen – Ice skating

– Ice skating Big Hero 6 – Do a robotics project together. Seriously, there are simple kits for sale for $35 that are great for beginners

– Do a robotics project together. Seriously, there are simple kits for sale for $35 that are great for beginners Moana – Make something shiny

– Make something shiny Ralph Breaks the Internet – spend a day off your phone.

– spend a day off your phone. Zootopia – Literally “Try Everything” on this list.

– Literally “Try Everything” on this list. Frozen II – Learn about and share your family history stories.

– Learn about and share your family history stories. Raya and the Last Dragon –

– Encanto – Columbian restaurant

