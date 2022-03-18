The trailer for DreamWorks Animation’s latest film, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, has debuted.

Originally planned for release in 2018, this long-awaited sequel to the 2011 film, Puss in Boots, will be about Puss coming to terms with his last life after having died eight times previously. Kitty Softpaws returns as his counterpart and love interest while new characters will appear including a villainous Goldilocks and the Three Bears. Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek Pinault reprise their roles as Puss in Boots and Kitty Softpaws, respectively. Joining the voice case will be Harvey Guillén, Florence Pugh, Olivia Colman, Wagner Moura, Ray Winstone, John Mulaney, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Anthony Mendez, and Samson Kayo.

The film will be directed by Joel Crawford (The Croods: A New Age) and Januel Mercado and produced by Mark Swift (Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie, The Croods: A New Age). It will be released to theaters on September 23, 2022.

