Morgan and Chelsea jumped on the Nerdy Couch to talk about animated trilogies. Get cozy and join along as they talk about the anatomy of an animated trilogy in this podcast in episode 236 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.
Highlights (In No Particular Order)
- Toy Story
- HTTYD
- Kung Fu Panda
- Cars
- Ice Age
- Madagascar
- Despicable Me
- Hotel T
- Shrek
- Pokemon
- The Lego Movie
- Swan Princess*
- Lion King*
- Aladdin*
- Wallace & Grommet*
- Land Before Time*
*Not all installments were theatrical
