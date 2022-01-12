Grab your flip flops! We are going cruising with Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (2018)]. Drax and the gang are hitting the high seas so join along for this Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation podcast in episode 234 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation Podcast

Highlights

Main discussion: Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (2018)

Captain Ericka

You can’t zing twice!

The “Zinger” app.

Cruise Culture

What would you give for 50% off a cruise?

We rate it!

