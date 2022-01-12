Grab your flip flops! We are going cruising with Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (2018)]. Drax and the gang are hitting the high seas so join along for this Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation podcast in episode 234 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation Podcast
Highlights
- Main discussion: Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (2018)
- Captain Ericka
- You can’t zing twice!
- The “Zinger” app.
- Cruise Culture
- What would you give for 50% off a cruise?
- We rate it!
Links Mentioned
- Sideways YouTube Video – “Why Soundtracks Repeat”
- Watch the film: Blu-ray
- Buy the soundtrack: CD
