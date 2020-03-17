The Rotoscopers shift it into O for onward as they review Pixar’s newest animated film Onward! So hop in our pegasus van and enjoy the ride for this Onward podcast for episode 175 of the Animation Addicts Podcast!
Onward Podcast
Highlights
- We’re back! The hiatus is over!
- We have ads now!
- Our patron is back!
- Mason’s Theater Report. Brought to you by “kid asking questions the whole time” and “the dude who answers ever hypothetical question in the film.”
- Main discussion: Onward (2020)
- Basic film facts
- Why doesn’t this film like a Pixar film?
- Morgan’s unanswered questions: why don’t they make pixie-sized motorbikes or cars for centaurs?
- All the Tom Holland fan girls are coming for Mason!
- Ian and Barley’s relationship at the beginning of the film
- The classic road movie trope: run in with a biker gang at the gas station.
- Barley was the only one with the answers because of Quests of Yore
- Magic brings people back from the dead and no one seems to bat an eyelash!
- How old is the manticore?
- The point Chelsea stopped liking the movie: shrinking Barley and the gas can
- So many convenient magical rules
- Dag legs *shudders*
- Bring back the dead is not a big deal in this world
- PIxar’s first LGTBQ character?
- Would have had more payoff if we knew the dad was into magic
- More run ins with the law
- Back at the school? NO!
- Ian’s “I’ve made a terrible mistake” moment.
- The ending was personal for Mason
- The two sacrifices
- How many decades or eons are we removed from magic again?
- Mason’s thoughts on Connected
- Parallels with faith and the magic in Onward
- We rate it!
- Voicemails: Jack, Alex
- Bloopers!
Links Mentioned
- Onward TV spot
- Watch Onward: Blu-ray | DVD | Digital | Rent | iTunes
- Buy the Onward soundtrack: CD | Digital | iTunes
- Onward quotes | DisneyQuotes.com
