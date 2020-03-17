The Rotoscopers shift it into O for onward as they review Pixar’s newest animated film Onward! So hop in our pegasus van and enjoy the ride for this Onward podcast for episode 175 of the Animation Addicts Podcast!

Onward Podcast

Highlights

We’re back! The hiatus is over!

We have ads now!

Our patron is back!

Mason’s Theater Report. Brought to you by “kid asking questions the whole time” and “the dude who answers ever hypothetical question in the film.”

Main discussion: Onward (2020)

Basic film facts

Why doesn’t this film like a Pixar film?

Morgan’s unanswered questions: why don’t they make pixie-sized motorbikes or cars for centaurs?

All the Tom Holland fan girls are coming for Mason!

Ian and Barley’s relationship at the beginning of the film

The classic road movie trope: run in with a biker gang at the gas station.

Barley was the only one with the answers because of Quests of Yore

Magic brings people back from the dead and no one seems to bat an eyelash!

How old is the manticore?

The point Chelsea stopped liking the movie: shrinking Barley and the gas can

So many convenient magical rules

Dag legs *shudders*

Bring back the dead is not a big deal in this world

PIxar’s first LGTBQ character?

Would have had more payoff if we knew the dad was into magic

More run ins with the law

Back at the school? NO!

Ian’s “I’ve made a terrible mistake” moment.

The ending was personal for Mason

The two sacrifices

How many decades or eons are we removed from magic again?

Mason’s thoughts on Connected

Parallels with faith and the magic in Onward

We rate it!

Voicemails: Jack, Alex

Bloopers!

