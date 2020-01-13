Oscar season officially begins, as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) have revealed all the nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards! Actor John Cho (Searching) and actress Issa Rae (Insecure) took to the camera to announce the 124 nominations via livestream on January 13.

These nominations were spread over 53 films, with DC’s Joker gaining the most amount with eleven. With this article, however, we’ll be focusing exclusively on the animation and visual effects nominations.

For Best Animated Feature, it was Netflix that ended up as the category’s powerhouse with two nominations, consisting of their international hand-drawn movies I Lost My Body (France), and Klaus (Spain). The other three were local mainstream releases, with DreamWorks’ grand franchise finale How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, Pixar’s critically adored sequel Toy Story 4, and Laika’s Golden Globe-winning stop-motion flick Missing Link.

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, I Lost My Body, Klaus, Missing Link, and Toy Story 4 were nominated for Best Animated Feature.

[Universal-DreamWorks / Netflix / Netflix / Laika / Disney-Pixar]

Toy Story 4 also scored an additional nomination for Best Original Song, given to Randy Newman’s “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away”. This is on top of Disney’s other hit animated sequel Frozen II gaining a spot in that same category for the song “Into the Unknown”. These two will be competing with the three other nominated songs, including “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman, “I’m Standing With You” from Breakthrough, and “Stand Up” from Harriet.

Dcera (Daughter), Hair Love, Kitbull, Mémorable, and Sister were nominated for Best Animated Short Film.

[MAUR film / Sony Pictures / Disney-Pixar / Vivement Lundi / Siqi Song]

In the running for Best Animated Short Film, independent stop-motion took a big presence with Daria Kashcheeva’s Dcera (Daughter), Bruno Collet/Jean-François Le Corre’s Mémorable, and Siqi Song’s Sister (妹妹). Additionally, one of Pixar’s new SparkShorts was chosen as a nomination, which was Rosana Sullivan’s deeply-touching 2D-animated Kitbull. There was also Matthew A. Cherry’s crowd-funded passion project Hair Love, which gained beloved mainstream attention thanks to the involvement of Sony Pictures Animation.

The Best Visual Effects category was essentially a copy-paste job of the 73rd BAFTA’s Best Special Visual Effects nominees. Disney’s photorealistic animated Lion King remake is among the VFX nominations, and will once again go up against Avengers: Endgame, The Irishman, 1917, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Below lists the categories featuring at least one nomination of an animated project, along with their recipients:

Best Animated Feature

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (Dean DeBlois, Bradford Lewis and Bonnie Arnold)

(Dean DeBlois, Bradford Lewis and Bonnie Arnold) I Lost My Body (Jérémy Clapin and Marc du Pontavice)

(Jérémy Clapin and Marc du Pontavice) Klaus (Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh and Marisa Román)

(Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh and Marisa Román) Missing Link (Chris Butler, Arianne Sutner and Travis Knight)

(Chris Butler, Arianne Sutner and Travis Knight) Toy Story 4 (Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen and Jonas Rivera)

Best Animated Short Film

Dcera [Daughter] (Daria Kashcheeva)

(Daria Kashcheeva) Hair Love (Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver)

(Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver) Kitbull (Rosana Sullivan and Kathryn Hendrickson)

(Rosana Sullivan and Kathryn Hendrickson) Mémorable (Bruno Collet and Jean-François Le Corre)

(Bruno Collet and Jean-François Le Corre) Sister [妹妹] (Siqi Song)

Best Original Song

Best Visual Effects

Avengers: Endgame (Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken and Dan Sudick)

(Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken and Dan Sudick) The Irishman (Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser and Stephane Grabli)

(Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser and Stephane Grabli) The Lion King [2019] (Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Elliot Newman)

(Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Elliot Newman) 1917 (Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy)

(Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy) Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy)

The 92nd Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, February 9, 2020, in the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center, California. A full list of all the ceremony’s nominations can be viewed here.

