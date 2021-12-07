We are taking a trip with our favorite Colombian, Pablo Ruiz, to talk about Disney’s Encanto (2021). Get the magic flowing and join along for this Encanto podcast in episode 231 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.

Encanto Podcast

Highlights

Main discussion: Encanto (2021)

A Disney animated musical set in Colombia with music from Lin Manuel Miranda? Yes, please!

The Colombian details! The food, pointing with your lips, the clothing, the language, Carlos Vives, the family.

The Art of Encanto book

CHARACTERS

STORY

MUSIC

What is next with Disney Animation?

We rate it!:

