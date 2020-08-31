Walt Disney Animation Studios recently announced that Kelly Marie Tran (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) has joined the upcoming movie Raya and the Last Dragon, along with new directors.

According to Deadline, Tran replaces Cassie Steele (Rick and Morty) as the voice of Raya. Likewise, Don Hall (Big Hero 6) and Carlos López Estrada (Blindspotting) serve as the new directors, with John Ripa (Moana) as a co-director with Paul Briggs (Frozen). Dean Wellins, the original director with Briggs back in 2019, is now directing another project at Disney.

Also new to the film’s crew are playwright Qui Nguyen (Vietgone), who shares co-writing credits with Adele Lim (Crazy Rich Asians), and Peter Del Vecho (Frozen, Frozen 2), who joins Osnat Shurer (Moana) as a producer.

“As filmmakers, Don and Carlos bring a combination of animation know-how and emotional storytelling to Raya and the Last Dragon, bringing our fantasy adventure to surprising, original, and dynamic heights. They both saw the potential for this film and had a strong vision for the story, especially for our lead character, played by the wonderfully talented Kelly Marie Tran. And no small feat, directors Don and Carlos, writers Qui and Adele, and the entire crew of 400 Disney Animation artists are making this film together, while separated and working from home.” Jennifer Lee, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Chief Creative Officer

Disney also released a first-look image of the animated film, showcasing Raya and her faithful steed Tuk Tuk. Check it out below!

[Disney]

Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. But when sinister monsters known as the Druun threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, those same monsters have returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the last dragon in order to finally stop the Druun for good. However, along her journey, she’ll learn that it’ll take more than dragon magic to save the world—it’s going to take trust as well. Walt Disney Studios Publicity

Featuring the voices of Kelly Marie Tran as Raya and Awkwafina as Sisu, Raya and the Last Dragon is set to premiere March 12, 2021.

What do you think of these new developments? Let us know!