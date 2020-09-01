The Rotoscopers are joined by patron Rebeka to review Hayao Miyazaki’s Kiki’s Delivery Service (1989). Hop on your broom and join along for this Kiki’s Delivery Service podcast in episode 188 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.

Kiki’s Delivery Service Podcast

Highlights

Special guest host: Rebeka Borshevsky

Catch and Fire with Rebeka

Main discussion: Kiki’s Delivery Service (1989)

The different versions, dubs, and voice casts

The 90s were all about witches

This movie is whimsical

Ghibli films take time to explore the world and characters

A coming of age story

Dunning-Kruger Effect

Unanswered questions

Differences with Jji in the original version vs. the Disney dub

Patron question: should Jiji speak at the end of not?

We rate it!

Voicemails: Melissa, Chad

Links Mentioned

Watch Kiki’s Delivery Service: Blu-ray | Digital | Rent | iTunes

Kiki’s Delivery Service: Wikipedia | Trailer

