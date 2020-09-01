The Rotoscopers are joined by patron Rebeka to review Hayao Miyazaki’s Kiki’s Delivery Service (1989). Hop on your broom and join along for this Kiki’s Delivery Service podcast in episode 188 of the Animation Addicts Podcast.
Kiki’s Delivery Service Podcast
Highlights
- Special guest host: Rebeka Borshevsky
- Catch and Fire with Rebeka
- Main discussion: Kiki’s Delivery Service (1989)
- The different versions, dubs, and voice casts
- The 90s were all about witches
- This movie is whimsical
- Ghibli films take time to explore the world and characters
- A coming of age story
- Dunning-Kruger Effect
- Unanswered questions
- Differences with Jji in the original version vs. the Disney dub
- Patron question: should Jiji speak at the end of not?
- We rate it!
- Voicemails: Melissa, Chad
