With many animated franchises getting their own kiddie spinoff series at some point, it’s time for DreamWorks to give that treatment to Madagascar in a brand new show coming to Hulu and Peacock! Here is the newly-released trailer of said show, titled Madagascar: A Little Wild:

Overseen by executive producer Johanna Stein (Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny) and co-executive producer Dana Starfield (Monster High: Welcome to Monster High), A Little Wild serves as a prequel to the Madagascar series. The show centres on Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Gloria the Hippo, and Melman the Giraffe during their childhood years at Central Park Zoo, going on adventures around the zoo and beyond in New York City, along with some originals songs thrown into the mix.

Providing the main four’s youthful voices are a batch of child actors, including Tucker Chandler (I Lost My Body) as Alex, Amir O’Neil (Mann and Wife) as Marty, Shaylin Becton (Fast & Furious: Spy Racers) as Gloria, and Luke Lowe (Big City Greens) as Melman. In terms of new characters, the series introduces Jasmine Gatewood (Animal Kingdom) as Kate and Eric Petersen (Kirstie) as Ant’Ney.

This will be the third television series based upon the Madagascar film series, which, over its three main movies (2005, 2008, 2012) and Penguins of Madagascar spinoff film (2014), has grossed a combined $2.2 billion worldwide. The first two were The Penguins of Madagascar (2008-2015) on Nickelodeon, and All Hail King Julien (2014-2017) on Netflix, both of which became Daytime Emmy winners.

Madagascar: A Little Wild will debut on Hulu and Peacock in the United States starting September 7, 2020. International distribution and release dates are yet to be announced.

