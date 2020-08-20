A new Barbie movie is coming next month to Netflix! As the first standalone film in three years, Barbie Princess Adventure offers a brand-new musical adventure of self-discovery. Check out the teaser trailer!

“After being selected by their school, Barbie and her friends travel to the country of Floravia to meet Princess Amelia, who bears a striking resemblance to Barbie. Princess Amelia, nervous about becoming queen, is looking for an escape and devises a plan to switch places with Barbie. Their secret is safe until a devious rival prince discovers the truth, and Barbie and her friends must team up to stop the prince and rescue the princess in time for her coronation.” Mattel Television

The entire soundtrack for the movie will be available on digital streaming services on August 18, 2020. But a music video for one of the film’s songs, “Try It On”, can be watched now.

“Barbie is an iconic character who provides endless storytelling opportunities. She inspires the limitless potential in all kids, and this brand purpose resonates deeply with children and parents alike. Barbie Princess Adventure builds on that purpose with a focus on empowerment, self-discovery and finding your voice in the age of social media.” Adam Bonnett, Executive Producer, Mattel Television

From director Conrad Helten and executive produced by Adam Bonnett, Christopher Keenan, and Ann Austen, Barbie Princess Adventure will be available on Netflix starting September 1, 2020.

